As schools reopen across Louisiana, we have the unique opportunity to take stock of where K-12 education stands and where the road leads from here. By necessity, we are all looking at education with fresh eyes, and are beginning to envision possibilities far beyond what we could have imagined six months ago. While there may be a tendency to focus squarely on the difficulties of delivering education in the new environment imposed by COVID-19, we must embrace the opportunities it has created. We are at a turning point, and must make the most of this extraordinary time.
The pandemic has presented obstacles but is also sparking innovation. It has highlighted disparities but is also fostering collaboration. It has disrupted the established “normal” but is also creating new educational options for Louisiana families.
In recent years, a priority for the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education has been supporting options for students and parents. “School choice” is a term previously used to describe voluntary alternatives to the traditional school model. That description still holds true, but the idea of school choice has taken on greater meaning over the past few months.
Choice in education is perhaps something that many families had not considered in the past. Now all families are weighing the risks and rewards of available learning options. They are making decisions on returning children to school facilities, where to send them, and determining what solution is most appropriate within the context of their daily lives. Instructional settings, formats and schedules all enter into the mix as families make the best decision for their individual situation.
Government officials and education policy leaders have the responsibility to provide leadership and guidance to aid in those decisions, and BESE and the Louisiana Department of Education take that responsibility seriously. Quality learning must continue while prioritizing public health and safety. To that end, we are working every day with local schools, districts, health officials and education organizations to identify safe, effective options for families.
Right now, we do not have all the answers. Improving virtual education connectivity and access, implementing alternative learning models, closing equity gaps and ensuring child care availability are just some of the unresolved issues we continue to work through. Much will be learned in the coming weeks and months, and together we will find the solutions.
Through that process, driven by the talented and dedicated educators of our state, educational options and choices for families will continue evolving and the best practices and programs will necessarily come to the fore. Looking at K-12 education in Louisiana from new perspectives has been the first step. Statewide conversations and work are underway on how best to educate in, through, and beyond COVID-19. Strong academic planning, parental options and engagement, achievement of a 1:1 device ratio, individual student plans and assessment, serving a diverse population, meeting workforce needs and supporting teachers are a sampling of what the education community is evaluating with fresh eyes.
I believe the result will be a stronger educational system, forged through adversity and commitment, and strengthened by innovation and partnership. Let us all continue working together to make it happen, listening to one another, embracing the choices we have before us, and keeping the focus where it should be — on the best interests of our children.
Sandy Holloway of Thibodaux is president of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.