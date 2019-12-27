As the dust settles and we get back to our routines following a contentious and historic Louisiana election cycle, we can now turn our attention to a critical issue — determining the path forward. If this fall’s elections were a referendum on the status quo, Louisianans showed their eagerness to comprehensively reform our state’s core structures.
Momentum has been building for a smarter, more sensible and more accountable Louisiana government, and with that has come broad consensus on key reforms to bring jobs and opportunity back to our state. When you look at the facts surrounding our state’s economy, jobs market and other key indicators, the growing appetite for reform is unsurprising.
Just last month, amid all the election fervor, the Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed Louisiana’s first quarter Gross Domestic Product stagnated at zero percent growth. Meanwhile, our state was the only in the country to actually lose jobs over the last year, as Louisianans continue to flee the state in search of opportunity elsewhere.
These are only a few examples of the countless benchmarks Louisiana has continuously failed to hit, particularly in comparison to some of our prosperous neighbors like Texas. Fortunately, there’s a chance on the horizon to put a stop to days of languishing in mediocrity. Louisianans have set the stage with an impressive group of reform-minded lawmakers, and now, the hard work begins.
From simplifying and flattening our broken tax system to injecting more transparency into state and local governments’ budgeting processes, these new elected leaders can put Louisiana back on the path to fiscal sustainability without continuing to overburden hardworking families throughout our state. Continuing to uphold and build upon the crucial reforms made to Louisiana’s criminal justice system is another way to save taxpayer dollars, with the added benefit of improving public safety. New additions to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education also open opportunities to enact much-needed reforms to the state’s education system. With the proper reforms in place, we can ensure every child in Louisiana has a school that best fits his or her unique and individual needs.
Another huge elephant in the room that emerged prominently this election cycle is the growing desire to address the state’s destructive and stifling legal climate. Reforming Louisiana’s legal system is one of the most prominent issues impacting the health of our state, and legislators would be wise to take swift action in this area. Just last month, the Pelican Institute released a new study, which revealed frivolous coastal litigation alone has cost our state upwards of $113 million in economic activity and at least 2,000 jobs.
Louisiana’s lawsuit problem not only affects the jobs market, it also puts a personal strain on hardworking citizens’ wallets. From skyrocketing car insurance rates to frivolous lawsuits, reports show the state’s legal system is directly costing Louisianans more than $4,000 every year, which is more than 20 percent higher than the national average.
Despite much debate around how to effectively go about it, many have agreed that a great way to address all of these and other major problems holding Louisiana back is through a Constitutional Convention. Our current document is complicated, wordy and, most importantly, disregards Louisianans’ liberty and opportunity in service of safeguarding the state’s government. This is the opposite of what a good constitution should do, and Louisianans deserve a stronger document that protects their rights.
The end of this election season signifies a blank slate for Louisiana, but it also means a blank slate for the status quo that has gotten us into the position we’re in today. We can no longer allow deeply entrenched special interests to dictate the way Louisiana’s government works, because they’ve proven they’re only interested in making it work to their benefit.
That said, Louisianans from every corner of the state should feel optimistic about the road ahead. We have a true pathway to jobs and opportunity ahead of us, and we have the pieces needed to take it. We just have to come together, hold our leaders accountable and start down that road.
Daniel J. Erspamer is the CEO of the Pelican Institute for Public Policy in New Orleans, which advocates for free market principles.