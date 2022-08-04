This piece could start with statistics about the severity of gun violence in the United States or reference the most recent mass shooting. The sad truth, however, is that by the time that first sentence is published or read, the numbers will be higher and a new tragedy will have occurred. A daily cycle of injury and death is not the present we want or what future generations deserve.
Gun violence traverses all types of communities and is now the leading cause of death among children ages 1 to 18. Gun injuries and deaths aren’t just the results of mass shootings and community violence. They can also be related to intimate partner violence, child abuse, suicide and accidental discharge.
As a social scientist and researcher, I know that this violence is preventable.The bipartisan Safer Communities Act is progress, but gun violence in our communities is complex. One bill signed into law isn’t the only answer.
To truly understand this issue, we need to unravel the intricacies of what causes gun violence and implement effective policies, programs and resources that can end it in all types of communities. Research into gun violence can tell us what we don’t yet know, which is why more federal funding should be focused on studying it.
For nearly 25 years until 2020, a provision of federal law chilled agencies from awarding a single dollar for gun violence research. While the current annual funding level of $25 million for this urgent priority is a step forward, more can and should be done. As a comparison, when car safety became a major public health issue in the 1970s, nearly $200 million dollars was earmarked for research.
The type of work researchers across the country are doing goes beyond examining the effects of policy and into other key areas:
• Understanding more about gun-related knowledge, attitudes and beliefs can inform future studies and measure changes beyond a reduction in gun violence.
• Piloting hospital-based programs support individuals who have survived gun violence and may prevent additional injury or retribution.
• Evaluating community-based interventions can provide guidance for neighborhoods, local organizations and municipalities in curbing violence.
• Promoting safe storage and carrying of firearms can be a method for preventing suicide prevention and accidental injury, especially for children and veterans, and play a role in controlling theft.
• Expanding education about gun violence prevention can raise awareness and provide actions for anyone to end firearm injuries and deaths.
Knowledge in all of these areas can be increased by granting federal funding through the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. U.S. Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana has a unique role to play in researching gun violence. His seats within the Senate appropriations and budget committees allow him and his colleagues to direct and allocate much-needed funding to gain the understanding we need to create communities free from gun violence.
New Orleans, Louisiana and states across the southeast experience high rates of gun violence. As a lifelong resident of the Gulf Coast, I’ve seen what that does to my community and people close to me.
Working in a positive youth development space with children across the socioeconomic spectrum, I witnessed the disproportionate toll of gun violence on young people, seeing similar patterns in both privileged and underserved youth. Seeing the same circumstances repeated over and over again is both frustrating and disheartening. Being able to work as a researcher in family and community violence has shown me that a different future is possible - one without gun violence.
People aren’t picking up guns in a void. They have lived experiences that normalize violence over time, and have come to a point where all that matters is their own survival. This is why we can’t just look to just blanket policies to end gun violence. We must understand what people believe and think about guns.
Researchers already study thoughts and attitudes about substance use, which informs the interventions and harm reduction strategies in that space. We should be doing the same for guns and violence prevention.
Sen. Kennedy, along with all the federal representatives from the Gulf Coast sitting on appropriation and budget committees, must use their influence and capacity to increase federal funding for gun violence research.
Otherwise, we won’t know what we don’t know about how to end this public health crisis.
Julia Fleckman is an assistant professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health & Tropical Medicine and senior director of the Tulane Gun Violence Policy Lab.