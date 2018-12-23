As 2018 comes to an end, and you close the books on another year’s worth of accounting — let’s take a closer look at how a Louisiana Supreme Court decision might affect you. It could mean making time with your accountant immediately to file amended tax returns. Here’s why.
You may have read that the Supreme Court just a few weeks ago ruled in Smith vs. Robinson that a 2015 tax imposed by the state is unconstitutional. The Court was adamant this tax violates the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution, a ruling which should have come as no surprise to many in the state Capitol. The tax in question stems from Act 109 of the 2015 session, which made changes to a statute that provides an income tax credit to resident individuals for income taxes paid in another state on income taxable by Louisiana, essentially denying Louisiana taxpayers the credit for Texas franchise taxes. At the time, Act 109 was opposed by many organizations, including the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, because experts believed it unfairly taxes Louisiana income multiple times. The state’s highest court agreed.
In plain English, the state messed up and collected taxes it shouldn’t have. And these aren’t from big multi-national corporations. These are Louisiana home-grown companies located here but doing a bit of business in Texas and other states. These are the Louisiana service companies all throughout Acadiana and the Bayou who have been working in Texas to make ends meet. These are the Louisiana contractors building facilities across the South. These are Louisiana small businesses following customer demand, trying to expand their market share and keep their workers employed. These companies have been forced since 2015 to pay taxes twice on the same income, and the court finally put an end to this unconstitutional tactic.
According to the legislative fiscal analysis, the total amount of unconstitutionally collected tax should be roughly $70 million. That’s the good news — $70 million in illegally collected taxes should be making its way back to taxpayers. But here’s the bad news. Thus far, the state says it has no plans to give most of that money back to the taxpayers. In fact, the Department of Revenue says it only plans to reimburse a mere $23,000, arguing only those few taxpayers who filed their tax “under protest” would be eligible for a refund.
The Edwards administration and the Legislature need to right this wrong. They should do everything they can to reimburse people who were double-taxed. Mistakes happen, but when found, they must be rectified rather than swept under the rug.
But just in case they don’t, taxpayers need to take steps now to protect themselves.
LABI urges Louisiana businesses operating in multiple states to immediately contact a tax professional for advice on next steps. The state Constitution says the Legislature “shall provide a complete and adequate remedy for the prompt recovery of an illegal tax paid by a taxpayer.”
We’ve been in contact with a number of legislators who are eager to provide a solution to this disagreement over refunding an illegally collected tax, but in the meantime, we urge you to contact your tax preparer and see what steps you need to take to ensure you lay a foundation now for potential recourse in the coming months.
Stephen Waguespack is president and CEO, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry.