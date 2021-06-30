As a student of politics for over half a century, I have always been suspicious of politicians who flaunt their religion in public. Think about President Joe Biden and Gov. John Bel Edwards, who recently compared pocket rosaries on the tarmac for the cameras.
My first thought: Edwards was making his pitch to be U.S. ambassador to the Vatican. Something Republican Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser supports both Democrats doing, as Nungesser will then be governor.
Then I read about a two-hour debate recently where some U.S. Catholic bishops insisted on the urgent need for a document to clarify the church’s stand on abortion under a Catholic president who supports abortion rights. Others warned of the danger of using the Eucharist as a political weapon.
It seems like Biden needs Edwards now because Edwards is one of a very few elected Democrats who publicly oppose abortion.
The Catholic bishops agreed to prepare a “teaching document” that would lay out the conditions under which Catholic politicians who support abortion rights, including President Joe Biden, may be denied Communion.
As a practicing Catholic for longer than I’ve studied politics, and an altar boy who attended Catholic schools for 13 years, I think the bishops are trying to scare Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California.
Then the bishops will cave.
The modern Catholic Church is not nearly as strict or demanding as the church was when I grew up. With objections from the Vatican and Pope Francis, the U.S. bishops required only a simple majority vote on the procedure but passed it with 73% for it, or 168 of 229 votes cast. More than 270 U.S. bishops were eligible to vote.
The bishops’ doctrinal committee will now draft a document on the Eucharist that will include a section on the conditions under which politicians may receive Communion. Some bishops want that section to deny the sacrament to politicians who support abortion rights.
Other bishops worry that the Church will not work as closely with the Biden administration on issues such as immigration and racial injustice. Yeah, like a lot of good they’ve done so far.
Supporters of the measure said a strong rebuke of Biden is needed because of his recent executive actions protecting and expanding abortion access, hailed by abortion-rights activists.
The result of the vote announced on the last day of the annual spring meeting of the Conference of Catholic Bishops bodes well for approval of the final doctrinal document, which will require a supermajority of two-thirds at the group’s fall meeting in November.
Asked at the end of remarks at the White House about the vote, Biden replied, "That's a private matter, and I don't think it's going to happen."
Biden attends Mass regularly and says he personally opposes abortion but doesn’t think he should impose that position on U.S. residents who feel otherwise.
What a two-faced phony! He can say that about any issue facing our country, like energy production, allowing immigrants here illegally into the U.S. and giving them benefits, increasing taxes, teaching critical race theory — the list goes on and on.
As one who has voted on the abortion issue many times and done TV interviews about it on Mother’s Day, I hate to see the Catholic Church weaponize it, but their opponents have been doing it for years.
But I doubt the church would give up its tax-exempt status to play politics.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.