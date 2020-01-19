Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist

Send in the King Cakes!

In the rest of the country, New Year’s resolutions are probably easier to stick to than in Louisiana. Just when we think it’s a great time to drink less, eat less and exercise more-- along comes Mardi Gras! Send in the King Cakes!!

So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.

The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, January 27th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!

Some honorable mentions will also be listed.

Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.        

DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.

THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, January 23rd AT MIDNIGHT.

Good luck, everyone!

~ Walt

Email Walt Handelsman at whandelsman@theadvocate.com

