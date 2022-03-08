Transportation is essential for any functioning society, and unfortunately the lack of transportation remains the biggest barrier for people living with disabilities.
You can’t get to health care facilities, work, school or spend time with friends. Why? There’s no truly regional public transportation system in the New Orleans metro area. On the private side, you can’t order a wheelchair-accessible vehicle from Uber, Lyft or a taxicab company in the metro area because they don’t offer the vehicles. The same goes for rental car companies. And keep this in mind: 1 in 4 Americans live with a disability.
It’s long past time that we address the transportation issue not just in the New Orleans metro area, but across the state and the country.
I know what it’s like to be isolated because of these transportation obstacles. When I suffered a diving accident in 2016 and became a C-5 quadriplegic using a power wheelchair, my transportation options became very few. My wheelchair is indispensable, allowing me to move independently in most spaces, but it also weighs at least 400 pounds, so you can’t throw it in the trunk; nor can you rent or order a vehicle.
And while public transit routes in Orleans Parish use wheelchair-accessible buses, what about riders like me whose disability requires curb-to-curb pickup and delivery?
Mayor LaToya Cantrell appointed me to the Regional Transit Authority’s Board of Commissioners so that I could advocate for the rights of people living with disabilities within our public transit system. While we have made some advances, we haven’t been able to resolve the age-old problem of parishes failing to cooperate with one another.
There are separate paratransit curb-to-curb systems for Orleans, St. Bernard and Jefferson parishes, but they are not aligned. For instance, a wheelchair user needing curb-to-curb transportation can arrange pickup by RTA Paratransit Service in Orleans Parish and then a specific drop off in Jefferson Parish, but can’t ask JET (Jefferson Parish Transit) to do the reverse. Paratransit services are specific to the parish and only for residents of the parish.
So what about disabled tourists? They can’t access paratransit, and they can’t request wheelchair-accessible vehicles from ride-sharing companies. And major rental car companies have refused to carry wheelchair-accessible vehicles. Tourism is New Orleans' biggest industry, and we are leaving money on the table because we are not taking care of people.
Action should take place sooner rather than later. We need common-sense policy to address the discrimination to wheelchair users. This will require policy updates on the local, state and federal level to fix the disparities, because this is a civil rights issue.
Currently, it is left up to the states to create policy regarding requirements for rideshare companies to have wheelchair-accessible vehicles. California and a few other states have stepped up and mandated that rideshare companies must carry wheelchair-accessible vehicles. But we have seen what happens when you leave people’s civil rights to the state.
Why should a wheelchair user in Louisiana have fewer rights than a wheelchair user in California?
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) was one of the most comprehensive pieces of civil rights legislation written and was passed to ensure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else. When the ADA was written in 1990, it required, for example, that 5% of hotel lodgings had to be wheelchair accessible, but it didn’t address ride-sharing companies because they didn’t exist. It’s time we aligned current regulations with the 21st century, and correct oversights like rental companies not including wheelchair accessible vehicles in their fleets.
Creating a representative regional transportation system, and requiring rideshare companies to provide more accessibility, would bring increased freedom to many who live with disabilities. Yes, there are economic costs, but these improvements would also create more jobs and opportunities.
The bottom line is we all deserve the right to travel and see what our world has to offer. To prevent people with mobility challenges from this freedom is discrimination.
Mark Raymond Jr. is a disability rights activist and the founder and director of the Split Second Foundation, which is committed to breaking physical, research and societal barriers for people living with disabilities.