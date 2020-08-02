Check out the very funniest punchlines from the 471 entries in Walt's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Way Back in the Day
We had 471 really clever entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From Flintstone’s references to “Back to the Future” movie jokes, these were truly great. Nice going, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalist!!
WINNER:
Kye Cantey, Crowley: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Robert Bodet, New Orleans: “Hurry! We’ve only got five minutes before the Mayor’s moratorium on Go-Drinks kicks in!”
Steve Koehler, Metairie: “Forget the wheel, invent a vaccine!”
Jan Mickey, Lafayette: “Get to the cave. The T-Rex doesn’t have a mask on!”
Michael V. Foltz, Luling: “We used to run like this from the Saber-toothed tiger, now it’s from asymptomatic relatives.”
Miguel A. Soler, New Orleans: “Remember when we could see what we were running from?!”
John Knauer, Covington: “OH, #%^&!! It’s the landlord with our eviction notice!!!”
Chris Stelly, Baton Rouge: “Fred, why did you tell everyone we had toilet paper back at the cave?”
Mark Johnston, New Orleans: “Faster! You’re not six feet away!”
John Evlen, Slidell: “Run! It’s another Karen!”
Donald Webb, New Orleans: “RUN FASTER! THE NEANDERTHALS AREN’T WEARING MASKS.”
Jennifer Steel-Bourgeois, Gretna: “I warned you time travel is not safe!”
Gary Manint, New Orleans: “Here comes the mosquito truck!”
Paul Kyle, Prairieville: “Hurry! That T-Rex is about to sneeze!”
John Hanley, Baton Rouge: “I’m particularly perturbed by the profusion of problems in the Pleistocene Period!”
Kerry Manint, New Orleans: “Hurry! Barney, Betty and Bam Bam are on their way over and they don’t have masks on!”
Charles Theaux, Ponchatoula: “Faster… the presidential election is coming.”
Lil Pinney, New Orleans: “Yikes! That Saber-toothed tiger sure isn’t following the stay-in-cave order!”
Phil Soesbe, Baton Rouge: “I’m afraid that nobody told Rex about social distancing.”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “Quick, before Grog shows us any more of his vacation pictures!”
Warren Bayer, Covington: “Run! Hide! The kids are heading this way with FRIENDS!”
Najy Masri, Metairie: “Start the time machine… We are never traveling to 2020 again!!!”
Michael Coleman, New Orleans: “I hope the Cave-co still has toilet paper!”
Don Randon, Gretna: “If Covid doesn’t keep us in our cave T-Rex will!”
Jay Fox, Madisonville: “Faster! The mouth breathers are gaining on us.”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC: “It’s useless. We’ll never outrun COVID-19,000,000,000 BC.”
James B. Hébert, Abbeville: “Keep going! That Marty McFly is back from 2020 again!”
Randy Gibbon, Zachary: “Run! Dr. Fauci is about to throw the first pitch!”
Michael R. Bertaut, Baton Rouge: “Don’t you miss the days when all we had to worry about was getting eaten?”
Greg Johnson, Jefferson: “ ‘Let’s evolve!’, you said! ‘What could go wrong?’, you said!!”
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “That T-Rex will never mask up, his arms are too short!”
Lana Rousseau, St. James: “CORONASAURUS!!!”
Allen Leider, Falls Church, VA: “Hurry – it’s time for our Zoom call with Mom!”
Terrific job, folks! Be well!!
Walt