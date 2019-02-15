About four times a year until I was about 7 years old, my grandmother would announce that we were “going to ‘town.” The mere thought of “going to ‘town” would send my heart racing, not because of what we were going to do, but how the trip would end.
Those trips would come after she had a few dollars left over from her “old age pension check.” (Those checks were slightly over $60 a month and covered everything.)
“Going to ‘town” in my grandmother’s vernacular was actually going to downtown Baton Rouge. It meant seeing Third Street, stores, lots of people, and looking at lots of fancy cars.
For her, it was dressing up, slipping in her good teeth and putting a fancy comb in her beautiful gray hair. On those days, she was my queen.
She wanted me to wear my church shoes. Since they were often a half-size too small, I would plead with her to let me wear my sneakers. She would usually relent.
“Going to ‘town” also meant we would walk down to the street corner to catch the city bus. I think my grandmother walked so slow on the way because she wanted the neighbors to see us. It was one our few times to shine.
It seemed that no matter what day she chose, the sun seemed bright. Looking back, I don’t know how she figured that out.
When the bus arrived, I had to wait for her to get on first. It was just like when we went to the grocery store; I had to open the door to let her in first. (To this day, I joke with women entering a building, saying “My grandmother would rise from the grave and hit me if I didn’t help you open that door.” Sometimes I’d get laughs and other times, some women seemed taken aback.)
Once in our seats, my grandmother would grab whatever bench seat was near the front, even if it was a tight squeeze — and smile. I didn’t understand until later why.
In a couple minutes, we would be out of the couple blocks where I spent 99 percent of my time.
There were white people. I only saw white people when the insurance man came to the house, the garbage men came, the firemen, the police and when I went to the white-owned neighborhood grocery stores. Oh, and when the woman that came every morning to pick up our next-door neighbor. (I couldn’t understand why Miss Amelia sat in the back seat when there no passenger in the front seat. My grandmother explained it and it still made no sense.)
As we traveled down East Boulevard, I looked at the familiar houses and stores and then my world would disappear as we edged closer to downtown. It was like opening a Christmas present.
As my grandmother would exit the bus, there would be black men who would enthusiastically help her off. I wondered if she taught them that.
Once on the street, we were in a sea of white people. It appeared we always had to walk so to not draw attention to ourselves. You learned to veer your eyes away from white people and there was no chance I would look directly at a white woman. You just learned the rules.
Invariably we would stop at a clothing store called Three Sisters. We would go there several times before my grandmother would get something to take home. My grandmother would be paying on the layaway plan. I later found out that, since my grandmother was illiterate, someone in my neighborhood would count out a couple dollars for her to pay.
There were a couple of stores we couldn’t go in. And there was a Piccadilly Restaurant on our walk. We never went in. There were Kress and McCrory stores, where you could buy stuff, but you couldn’t eat at the lunch counters. Boy, those burgers and hot dogs always smelled good. (One them, Kress, would later be the site of a historic sit-in by Southern University students.)
As we walked back to the beginning of Third Street, the excitement would start to build. I would be in a rush. We were headed to a place on North Street where you could get ice cream cones and they welcomed black and white people.
My grandmother and I would get one scoop of vanilla each on a cone. On some occasions, she would let me get a two-scooper. I would be so happy, it was as if the Lord himself had touched me.
We would go across the street and wait for the bus to take us back to our world. Back to the bus and back to the corner of Howard and East Boulevard (now Thomas Delpit Drive).
As we headed home, my grandmother would walk ever so slowly, if she had a Three Sisters bag or that of another store. She wanted to make the statement to the neighbors that “Yes, we can buy something from Downtown.”
That, my friends, was a moment in Black History. Happy Black History Month.
Email Edward Pratt, a former newspaperman who writes a weekly Advocate column, at epratt1972@yahoo.com.