Free prime-time TV sure gets Gov. John Bel Edwards’ attention. By now, you’d expect he knows a thing or two about COVID-19 and hurricanes.
As a successful trial lawyer, Edwards is good at repeating what he’s heard from specialists. In the legal world, lawyers call them “expert witnesses.”
What Edwards is doing when he’s not on television is the mystery.
Everyone knows he likes to spend other people’s money, and this year he got plenty of extra billions from the U.S. government. No one had to work for it; it was free money. So much that they’re expecting a $700 million state surplus from the financial year that ended June 30.
According to a recent WalletHub.com study, there’s only one state in which recovery from pandemic unemployment is worse than Louisiana: New Mexico. There mustn’t be prime-time TV coverage for helping out-of-work residents find jobs or attracting businesses leaving higher-taxed states like California and New York.
Louisiana is second to last on yet another economic ranking.
Nationally, new unemployment claims decreased week-over-week on Aug. 30 and were 95% below the peak during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to another WalletHub survey.
The most recovered states were Arkansas, South Carolina and Arizona. The least recovered were New Mexico, Louisiana and Virginia. Those rankings were before Hurricane Ida. Now, unemployment claims are rising faster in the Pelican State than anywhere else.
Louisiana is facing one of the slowest recoveries among individual states, according to a recent economic forecast from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. A forecast for the third quarter by Gary Wagner, the Acadiana economist from the B.I. Moody School of Business, shows that Louisiana ranks 46th among the states for economic recovery. Between the first and second quarters of 2021, Louisiana netted no new jobs, according to Wagner’s report.
“Louisiana now ranks in the bottom five states in terms of the recovery, having regained only 39% of the 285,000 jobs lost in 2020 due to the pandemic,” Wagner wrote in his forecast. “Although the unemployment rate fell from 7.5 to 7.1% between the first and second quarters, the entire reduction was the result of people dropping out of the labor force.”
An estimated 58,000 people in Louisiana dropped out of the labor market entirely, not seeking jobs, Wagner reported. More than 20,000 of those workers were in New Orleans and accounted for the entire improvement of the unemployment rate. “The entire reduction in the unemployment rate was that people quit looking for work; that’s not a good sign.”
Meanwhile, five states have already added back all job losses in 2020. Even an optimistic job recovery report by UL forecast the state would not recover by July 2022, but more like July 2024.
There is a reason people who want to work have been leaving Louisiana. Edwards and legislators show no effort in growing jobs. Don’t listen to what the politicians say, watch and remember what they do, or more importantly, what they haven’t been doing.
Greg Albrecht, chief economist for the Legislature, said Louisiana lost the equivalent of $6.8 billion in wages and salaries in 2020 but collected $31.5 billion in federal aid. That’s like giving Louisiana a whole year’s state budget for free.
With the avalanche of federal and other funds that have flooded into the state from Katrina and other hurricanes, the BP oil spill in 2010, the 2016 flood, COVID-19, and now Ida, our esteemed leaders have shifted their economic development strategy from building a more competitive, diversified business climate to praying for disasters.
Conversely, if you took out all the catastrophes from Louisiana’s economy, you’d realize we can’t make it on our own. We’ve gotten fat and lazy expanding the state’s budget and services by exploiting nonrecurring assistance rather than conform the budget to the realities of what our true economy can provide for its citizens.
Our neighbors in Texas, Florida, and Tennessee are gobbling up workers and businesses during COVID-19 and hurricanes. Philosophically, those states are headed by Republican governors who value and reward the work ethic.
Edwards, other Democratic governors, and President Joe Biden value and reward entitlements, giving away something for nothing. Heck, it’s our calling card to immigrants here illegally from all over the world.
This country’s motto used to be, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” Now it’s everybody ought to get free stuff.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.