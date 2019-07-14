Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!

Measuring the River
As we all know, Mississippi River levels at the Carrollton Gauge have been the focus of intense discussions due to overwhelming upstream storms and flooding coupled with our own scary weather. Can you come up with wording that captures the way YOU feel?
So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.
The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, July 22nd in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, July 18th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck everyone!
~ Walt