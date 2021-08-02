Everyone who has ever cared about the good name and reputation of LSU may be just a few days away from hearing some really welcome news — no, phenomenal news! — that'll make them even more proud to be associated with this university.
The news will be forthcoming on Friday — if the LSU Board of Supervisors votes to name the basketball court in the P-MAC "Dale Brown Court." And it'll be even better if they give approval for "Dale Brown Court: Champion of Human Dignity.”
Brown has been a champion of human dignity all his life — especially since he came to LSU in 1972. His heartfelt belief is that all are endowed by our Creator with the inherent right to dignity as human beings.
And this goes for student-athletes as well.
It is this conviction that drove Brown to challenge many of the NCAA's petty, unreasonable and even humiliating rules that had college athletes fearful and groveling.
"The NCAA legislates against human dignity," Brown would say often as he soldiered on for five years, starting in 1983, in a massive letter-writing and phone-calling campaign.
And he succeeded in a way that has benefited untold thousands of athletes throughout the nation, particularly those coming from low-income families. LSU athletes, yes, but also those from Texas to USC to Clemson.
Of the 43 rules he sought to change, 32 were changed or removed from the books. Brown’s letters went to key people in all 1,100 NCAA colleges and universities throughout the nation. These included athletic directors, head coaches, college presidents and trustees. Many were moved by Brown's arguments and joined his campaign.
This is the Dale Brown story that had never been pulled together, never written, until now.
When you do the math — involving 800,000 student-athletes per year over a 25-year period — the impact of Brown’s work is astonishing. Given the scope of the nationwide results he has produced, he can be described fairly as a bona fide national hero.
Because of Brown's leadership, student-athletes can now, among many other benefits:
- Receive medical care year-round, instead of being cut off during the summer.
- Keep all the money they receive from Pell grants, instead of having to account for every penny.
- Work in the off-season, which is a financial necessity for many.
Like any worthwhile endeavor, however, the naming of the court for Brown has its detractors. The latest objection is that the "naming rights" to the court could be sold to a private business, to raise money for the Athletic Department. But it hardly seems fair that in the eleventh hour the allure of easy cash should undermine the momentum of a decade-long movement to name this court for its rightful designee. Besides, the money that could be raised would be only a fraction of 1% of the Athletic Department's budget.
Fair-minded people would agree that just as the baseball field at LSU was named Skip Bertman Field, so should the basketball court be named for Dale Brown. Truth is, Skip brought baseball to LSU in a serious way, and, by the same token, Dale brought men's basketball to LSU in a serious way. No money changed hands for the former, and no money should be required to change hands for the latter.
Naming the court for Dale Brown would be of incalculable value to the reputation of LSU. This man's name and legacy should be held high — officially and wholeheartedly — without further delay. It's time that LSU proudly and very publicly stake its claim to one of its finest coaches and what he has done to benefit literally millions of student-athletes around the nation.
Trent Angers of Lafayette is a veteran journalist and book publisher. He can be reached at tcangers@icloud.com.