COVID-19 has touched us all in profound and permanent ways. Loved ones have been lost. School years have been interrupted for young people. Thousands have lost jobs, and so many have been left feeling financially insecure.
As an economic developer, it is the issue of economic insecurity that keeps me up at night. At the New Orleans Business Alliance, we immediately took action to tackle this insecurity with the launch of our Gig Economy Relief Fund, providing grants to New Orleanians who depend on the city’s cultural calendar for income.
While it is difficult to see now, we will get to the other side of this pandemic. The crowds will return, postponed events will occur, and gig workers will rediscover high demand for their services. Yet it is the fragility of our economy in the first place that warrants examination and a thorough re-look.
The rapid spread of COVID-19 has highlighted the inequity that exists within our economy. Wide swaths of our community have limited access to transportation and technology and earn lower than average wages, exacerbating the negative impacts of COVID-19 on individual New Orleanians and our economy overall.
Consider our public transportation system. A quarter of New Orleanians do not have reliable transportation, making drive-thru testing and pick-up food options significantly less available to them. Or consider that roughly 23% of New Orleans households lack internet access, making remote learning or work a practical impossibility. Given these factors, it’s no surprise that our confirmed cases have grown exponentially.
Historically, the New Orleans economy has centered on tourism, hospitality, oil and gas, and maritime. These sectors will rightly continue to be vital. However, continued aggressive diversification of our economy has never been more urgent.
On the other side of this pandemic, it will become critically important to design systems that orient our economy toward sustainable, inclusive growth, reflected in the lives of every resident in every neighborhood.
When our economy restarts, certain steps will be critical. We must support our burgeoning innovation sector by growing an ecosystem that will support the next Lucid, Levelset, Obatala Sciences or AxoSim. Local businesses must be encouraged to consider those sectors that will take on greater relevance post-COVID-19, like telehealth, data visualization, and supply chain management. We must ensure that the people of New Orleans have access to well-paying jobs that provide pathways to prosperity for them and their children. Infrastructure development and technology-enabled solutions must be prioritized, and we must be intentional in our efforts to include minority and women-owned businesses. We must support our culture bearers and our hospitality workers, the very individuals who make New Orleans the city that we love to call home.
At the New Orleans Business Alliance, we’re focused on diversifying the local economy, developing local talent and expanding entrepreneurial opportunity. Through an inclusive economic development strategy, we believe we can create a more equitable and prosperous future for all. As a public-private partnership, we’re structured to be nimble, quickly leveraging collaborative responses like the Gig Economy Relief Fund to protect and ensure the livelihoods of New Orleanians for generations to come.
As major crises such as this pandemic are forecast to become more frequent, we must ensure that New Orleans and Louisiana as a whole are able to react, respond, and regenerate better than before.
If we undertake this very necessary re-look at our economy together, we will emerge more prosperous and healthier, both physically and financially.
Quentin L. Messer Jr. is president and CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance.