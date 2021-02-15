The second impeachment of Donald Trump ended as predicted Saturday when the Senate voted to acquit the former president on charges that he incited the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
But for Louisiana voters, there was an unexpected twist: Our senior senator, Bill Cassidy, joined six other Republicans in voting to convict the former president.
The blowback was swift.
The state Republican Party organization censured him within hours and there was talk of ending Louisiana’s practice of holding nonpartisan primary elections.
“Bill Cassidy is a senator without a party as of today,” said Mike Bayham, the secretary of the state party.
State Rep. Blake Miguez, of Erath, the head of the House GOP delegation, tweeted that Cassidy should not “expect a warm welcome when you come home to Louisiana!”
But senators were meant to approach the impeachment as jurors, not partisans, so Cassidy’s role was to see where the evidence led him. He fulfilled that duty knowing harsh reprisals would await, which took the sort of political courage in short supply these days. In the end, Cassidy said, “Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty.”
Louisiana’s other senator, John Kennedy, voted to acquit. Kennedy, an attorney, criticized House Democrats for acting in haste.
For both, it will be up to voters, not party grandees, to decide how they discharged their duties.
Cassidy, just weeks into his second Senate term, has been a reliable Republican. He voted with Trump 89% of the time, and the former president frequently praised him for offering health care advice.
When he was elected to the Senate, Cassidy toppled Mary Landrieu, who won three elections as a Democrat in a Republican state, partly because she showed voters she could act in a bipartisan way and thereby win concessions for Louisiana. She lost in large part because of her vote in support of Barack Obama’s health care plan, which won partisan approval. Many voters resented the plan and the way it was approved, but ultimately it benefited Louisiana.
If Cassidy intends to take a more bipartisan role in his second term, his voters may benefit.
He was among a group of Republicans who offered a coronavirus stimulus which envisioned some useful restraints on the deficit-busting extravaganza being pushed through by Democrats.
And with Democrats in control of the White House and Congress, Republicans will have to offer compromises if they want to be heard.
It’s time to move on from the impeachment vote.
We have said before that the eleventh-hour House impeachment of Trump was a waste of time. The assault on the Capitol and the corrosive lies about the election’s legitimacy are part of Trump’s legacy, but our democracy was stronger than the rioters.