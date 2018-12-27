New Orleanians have seen a recent barrage of print and television media critical of reforms to Orleans Criminal District Court’s long-term misuse of money bail. Much of the public debate ignores the important legal issues and instead descends into fear-mongering in an effort to prop up a system that is unfair and ineffective — but a moneymaker for bail bondsmen and the Criminal District Court. A recent series by WWL is typical of scare tactics being peddled by people personally profiting off our current system. They warn that bail reform jeopardizes the city's safety. But they are wrong. The current system does nothing to protect the community, and it's unconstitutional.
Recently, a federal court ruled that the Orleans bail system is unconstitutional. The decision, Caliste v. Cantrell, has two legs. First, it is a conflict of interest for the Criminal District Court to unconstitutionally fund itself by taking a cut of every bond paid by a bondsman in New Orleans — to the tune of $839,000 in 2017 alone. The Legislature’s shameful abandonment of its duty to fund the courts and the creation of this unconstitutional funding scheme drives judges to set money bail as a condition of pretrial release.
Second, judges are not making the determination that they must before setting money bail. The constitution requires that judges determine by clear and convincing evidence that a person is a danger or a flight risk before they set an unaffordable money bail or deny release altogether. That is because the constitutional purpose of bail is to make sure that a person returns to court for a trial, not to keep that person incarcerated while waiting for trial. Therefore, if a judge sets a bail so high that a person cannot afford it, then the court is denying that person a constitutional right to bail. Judges in Criminal District Court are routinely denying people this basic right.
Money bail has been unlawfully and unnecessarily detaining so many people that a group of private citizens felt compelled to pool their own money to release their fellow citizens. Had the judges of Orleans Parish been fulfilling their constitutional duty — conducting individualized determinations of bail and detaining only those who are flights risks or present a danger — then a community bail fund would never have been necessary. The recent press pillorying the bail fund is just a distraction from the real question. How do we fix a system that has operated to detain the people in our community unnecessarily and that has contributed to New Orleans’ longtime status as the jail incarceration capital of the United States?
The federal court’s decision and other reforms we have seen in the last several years are a promising start. But some in our community have sounded a false alarm that people released from jail pretrial will reoffend while out on bail and that money bail makes people appear in court more than non-money release. In fact, scholars studying court systems in Colorado and Washington found that failure-to-appear rates were no better for people released on bail bonds than for people released without having to pay. A review of a pilot program here in New Orleans similarly found that both failure-to-appear rates and re-arrest rates remained the same whether a defendant was released on money bail or without financial obligation. The community is not safer by holding people in jail on amounts they cannot afford to pay.
All of the people touched by the federal court’s decision and recent bail reforms are pretrial defendants, meaning that they are presumed innocent. Our constitution provides that an allegation of a crime is, by itself, never sufficient to keep a person detained until trial. And the studies and experience in other cities and states — and the entire federal court system — support nonfinancial pretrial release as good public policy.
We can all agree that New Orleans faces serious crime problems; all U.S. cities do. But history has taught us that we cannot detain our way out of this challenge. Money bail and high incarceration rates do not make us safer. What we have been doing is both unconstitutional and not working. The federal court decision and the emerging reformed bail practices of the Criminal District Court — moving us away from money bail to a focus on risk — are right on the law and good for our community.
Jancy Hoeffel is Catherine D. Pierson Professor of Law at Tulane Law School.