President Donald Trump and leaders of Congress recently breathed new life into prison reform efforts. While the president hosted the governors of several states to discuss reform initiatives, members of Congress reached a rare consensus on the need for new re-entry and rehabilitation services for incarcerated Americans. Gov. John Bel Edwards, who was on the president’s panel, has overseen an unparalleled expansion of re-entry and educational services in Louisiana’s correctional facilities. Much of that expansion has been enabled by a secure learning-management system called Lantern, which is offered free on the JPay tablets used by many Louisiana prisons. Users are also able to access online courses at Ashland University through the tablets, giving them the chance to earn a college degree from behind bars.
So far, the results are highly encouraging. Incarcerated individuals are crediting re-entry and educational services with helping them adjust to civilian life. This level of success should serve as a model at the national level, and any prison reform measures under serious consideration should emphasize education as a centerpiece.
Having worked at the Louisiana Department of Corrections for decades, retiring as state education director after 33 years, I've seen firsthand the dramatic changes that better education can bring for those who are incarcerated. Through the Correctional Education Association and American Correctional Association, I was made well aware that recidivism is one of the biggest challenges facing our local, state and federal prison systems.
In Louisiana — where, until recently, we had the highest per capita incarceration rate in the nation — 43 percent of individuals will return to prison within five years of release. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, approximately two-thirds of the released-offender population nationwide return to incarceration within three years of release. Meanwhile, a 2013 RAND Corporation study found that former prisoners with higher degrees of education are less likely to reoffend and more likely to find successful employment upon release.
These numbers demonstrate the gravity of the situation, and why efforts to reduce recidivism are so critical to any prison reform. Through my involvement with national associations, I have used my platform to advocate for the expansion of enhanced learning and post-secondary degree programs using tablet-based technology.
Secure tablet-based education allows offenders the opportunity to pursue online courses, take tests, and even connect with college professors. And the benefits of these programs are innumerable, helping participants establish long-term objectives, incentives for better behavior, adaptable technical skills, and opportunities for higher degrees.
Edwards’ meeting with Trump is an opportunity to ensure education is a focal point in ongoing prison reform efforts. I urge the president and congressional leaders to work together on a reform package that embraces increased access to education as a central principle. We must give incarcerated Americans the opportunity to escape the prison cycle and have a successful life beyond bars — and that is simply impossible without the right set of skills.
Kim Barnette is a former state education director at the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections.