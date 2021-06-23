When the pandemic shutdowns began in 2020, Louisiana’s unemployment rate grew from 5.2% to 13.1% in just two months.
The number of state unemployment claims climbed by more than 2,000%, from 16,798 on Feb. 29, 2020, to 366,798 on April 25, 2020.
The mandate was to provide help quickly, as it is in all emergencies, whether storm or sickness.
So it shouldn’t be surprising to learn a year later that some of that money, roughly $1 million out of $8.57 billion spent in the year following the pandemic, went to dead people.
In all, jobless benefits were paid to 374 deceased people out 721,887 who received aid over a year.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office said Monday that about a third of that misspending could have been prevented by the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s system of controls.
Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates said the agency would work harder to compare databases of people who died the previous week.
It’s never a good thing when the government sends out checks to dead people. But it’s also not a good thing when there is a national emergency and people are waiting for aid while overwhelmed government workers conduct verifications.
Those of us who remember the slow pace of aid after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita will have some sympathy for the Workforce Commission.