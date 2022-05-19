Few events affect life more than pregnancy. When granted to a stable household it’s a blessing. But if unplanned, to a fragile woman/child, it stirs deep compassion.
We want to eliminate “the burden.” Thoughts like “how can we ask a baby to have a baby” or the child “will be born into poverty” enter our grief-stricken minds.
Compassion leads us into the temptation to support ending a life.
Abortion was originally passed to safeguard against rape and incest, or protect the life of the mother. Those cases make up 1% of abortions. Let that sink in: 99% result from a sexual choice when you are not ready for possible, well-known consequences.
Two million couples want to adopt. Thirty-six couples wait for every one woman not aborting.
Infertility is on the rise. Adopting households wait on average 2-7 years. They must prove financial stability, lack of health issues and a criminal-free record.
It costs $15,000-$70,000 under the risk of the birth mother changing her mind. So many hurdles in the quest of parenthood, that through no choice of their own, eludes them.
Polls indicate most Americans support abortion rights. But could the vast majority who don't back abortion on demand be pulled by that 1% suffering pregnancy from rape, incest, or risk of mother’s life?
Can we ask a raped 12-year-old to carry a baby to term? My response? How can we not?
Abortion makes innocent life disposable. What then is mom’s traumatized life worth? By confirming all life is precious, it re-establishes mom’s value. Her nine months sacrifice and the multi-year sacrifices of adopters can deliver us from compassion rooted in eliminating short-term suffering and lead us to planting compassion in a life-giving alternative.
Lord, lead us not into temptation but deliver us from evil.
SUSAN ROTOLO
volunteer ministry director
Slidell