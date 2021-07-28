When Edwin Edwards, the former four-time governor, passed away this month, his death marked the passing of the kind of politician we don’t see much of in these hyper-ideological, tribal days. It was also a reminder of a politics in the South that’s long since ceased to exist.
Lucky enough to be elected in time to ride the oil boom of the 1970s, Edwards was the last of the old-time Louisiana populists in the mold of Huey and Earl Long. He oversaw the modernizing of state government and brought African Americans into positions of power.
He was also funny, given to outrageous comments, upfront about his gambling trips to Las Vegas and stories about his womanizing. Confronted about taking a bribe for an appointment to the state levee board, he freely acknowledged it, saying it wasn’t a bribe because he'd taken the money before he was sworn into office. Running for an unprecedented third term, he told crowds that it took his opponent an hour and a half to watch "60 Minutes." He won in a landslide and then took a planeload of supporters to Paris to celebrate. As reporter Warren Bell said in our documentary, "Louisiana Boys: Raised on Politics," outsiders would look at his behavior with bewilderment and disbelief “and you had to remind yourself, oh that’s right, they’re not from Louisiana.”
Edwards was also the product of a brief period in the politics of the South after segregation ended, when moderate Democrats, in coalition with the post Voting Rights Act-enfranchised Black voters, came into power. If you look closely at film of Edwards in his prime, you’ll see working class Whites mixing freely with Blacks. They were same kind of Black and White voters who together elected New South governors like Jimmy Carter in Georgia and Bill Clinton in Arkansas in the '70s and '80s. Those White voters became post-Reagan Republicans in today’s mostly red South. Even a popular Democratic governor like John Bel Edwards, friend of a national football championship LSU coach, could barely get 30% of the White vote for his 2019 reelection.
Our politics and what our society tolerates have changed a lot in the ensuing 40 years. For Edwards, the good times ended when the oil economy crashed and being outrageous wasn’t so funny anymore. He was indicted twice, embarrassed in his bid for a fourth term in 1987 before his 1991 comeback again Klansman David Duke, and eventually convicted of racketeering. Even so, he maintained his larger-than-life persona, marrying a woman 51 years younger after eight years in federal prison, having a son, and starring in a reality show.
We were filming Edwards at the end of the 1987 primary campaign when his chances looked bleak. On a hot day, he was south of New Orleans, dedicating a road in a swamp parish. With few news cameras there, he had time to talk. We wanted him to reflect on his career in politics, asking who the greatest politician he’d ever seen was. He went into a long rambling answer about Lyndon Johnson. What about in Louisiana? Another long answer about the Longs. What about himself? Now he talked about surviving the slings and arrows of multiple Republican federal prosecutors. But when we finally asked him, simply, who’s the greatest politician you’ve seen in your lifetime, he finally understood, answering “every time I shave and look in the mirror, I see him.” Then he turned and walked away.
The politics in the South are another world now. The old solid Democratic South, which morphed from Whites only to that brief Black and White New South, changed into a regional Republican stronghold with racially split parties. That may change in a more diverse South and with its suburbs moving blue.
One thing is for sure though. As our politics have gotten more divisive and meaner, our elected leaders are much less colorful. But back then, there was no one more colorful than Edwin Edwards. In all our years of filming politics, he was like no one else we ever filmed. In Louisiana, they called him sui generis. One of a kind.
Paul Stekler is a documentary filmmaker who teaches at the University of Texas at Austin. "Louisiana Boys: Raised on Politics," which he directed with Louis Alvarez and Andrew Kolker, can be seen at https://vimeo.com/225300698.