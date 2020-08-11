I am a parent, a former social studies teacher and superintendent, and now I lead a nonprofit that supports New Orleans public schools. With each of these perspectives, I know we must collectively ensure children have the highest quality education possible while protecting their health, their families’ health, and the health of our educators. I empathize with the fear and uncertainty that many are feeling; these are unsettling times. This is particularly true in New Orleans, a city with a majority of Black teachers and students in a nation where Black people are disproportionately affected by COVID-19. It is clear that we cannot fully reopen schools in-person until public health information indicates it is safe.
As we navigate this challenging process, New Orleans is cautious, strategic, and prepared. Educators have been carefully planning for months, adjusting as they get new data, and the district has supported their efforts. They are as ready as possible to help children learn, whether in or outside of school buildings.
From the start of this pandemic, safety has remained the North Star in every decision our schools make. NOLA Public Schools was the first district statewide to announce it would have a virtual start to the school year. It remains the only district that plans to continually reevaluate that timing based on the latest public health data. And when NOLA-PS does deem it safe to reopen, schools will do so with district and school-issued protective supplies, like gallons of disinfectant for buildings and thousands of face masks and gloves for students and staff.
Importantly, our schools will follow unified national, state, and local guidelines for operations amid COVID-19. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted on statewide safety requirements that all of our city’s public schools must follow, and NOLA-PS’ Roadmap to Reopening provided additional guidelines around classroom size, sanitation, and busing. They plan to monitor how schools follow these guidelines and will respond appropriately to challenges that may arise.
Our schools also have access to critical resources that will help students continue to learn. Starting this spring, NOLA-PS and schools began distributing millions of dollars’ worth of laptops and hotspots so all children can connect to their virtual classrooms. And because our children deserve not just academic but emotional support, NOLA-PS has funded a partnership for ongoing work with schools around trauma-informed instruction. They have also prepared a Mental Health and COVID-19 document that offers teacher and student wellness resources. The Louisiana Department of Education’s guidance and best practices for reopening address trauma-informed supports, too.
Whether virtual or in-person, schools are committed to making their lessons as strong as ever. To write their distance learning plans, our public schools worked with curriculum-support partners rated the highest quality by the state. School leaders worked with their teams to think through how to follow safety standards in their particular buildings and how to preserve the culture of a school even if it is online. Teachers dove into planning for different scenarios, getting creative with virtual lessons and strategizing about how they would run a classroom at a social distance. Band directors distributed instruments at school sites so children could practice from home and perform over Zoom.
Educators are working incredibly hard right now, and when we do go back to school buildings, we must protect them. Schools are connecting with team members that need medical accommodations around COVID-19 to create individual plans for how they will work, and all schools have health insurance plans that fully cover most COVID tests. Additionally, all New Orleans public schools have strengthened their paid time off policies and provided additional days due to COVID-19 related absences.
Even with great technology, clear plans, strong safety measures, and our excellent educators, this year will be incredibly challenging. As a community, we must set aside the false dichotomy that says we either care about students’ learning or our community’s safety. We can and must care about both. This will be complex, nuanced, and hard, but New Orleans is up to the challenge. We are proving it each day — from putting safety first, to providing connectivity solutions, to sharing mental health resources — and in doing so, we help flatten the curve while working to provide the education our children deserve.
Patrick Dobard, former superintendent of the Recovery School District, heads New Schools for New Orleans.