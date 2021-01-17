With over 600 entries, check out all these delicious punchlines in Walt Handelsman's King Cake Cartoon Caption Contest!

King Cake Time!
We received 663 entries in this first Cartoon Caption Contest of 2021! These are really funny, just when we all need something to smile about. Well done, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Margaret Narretta, Baton Rouge: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Dr. Bill Coleman, Metairie: “You must be from last year’s king cake!”
Michael V. Foltz, Luling: “You can’t wear an icing mask and just lick it off!”
Joan D. Guillory, New Orleans: “Baby, it’s King Cake and COVID season. You need to put on a mask and stay six slices away!”
Aggie Richards, New Orleans: “Mardi Gras is like life……. It’s better when you mask.”
Kate Dooley, Baton Rouge: “Pretty sure cream cheese doesn’t protect against COVID…”
Bianca Calvert, New Orleans: “You are still too close!!! Go to the purple icing!”
David Chisham, Baton Rouge: “It goes over your nose, not your tushie!”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “Stop looking at me like that. It’s just a phase I’m going through.”
Rob Huffman, Fredericksburg, VA: “Well, for starters, the good times aren’t rolling….”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “You better put a mask on to prevent the spread of confection!”
Barbara Oliver, Baton Rouge: “Where’s your mask? And no half-baked excuses!”
Ivy Mathieu, LaPlace: “Stop being a baby about masking!!”
Karla Rigol, Metairie: “I’m telling Dr. Fauci!!!!”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC:“It’s bad enough that you’re not wearing a mask. But no diaper is really pushing it!”
Shari Sandoz, New Orleans: “That’s smart. Nobody will eat you without a mask.”
Christy Reigert, Jefferson: “Mardi Gras is all about masking, Baby!”
David Delgado, New Orleans: “Your try-out for King Cake Baby has ended before it’s begun!”
Mary H. Thompson, Baton Rouge: “Hey – this job may not require pants but it does require a mask!”
Dale Stout, Colorado Springs, CO: “You’re super spreading the icing on your cake.”
William Beacham, Mandeville: “I know no one wants to find us, but that’s no excuse!”
Mary Malone, New Orleans: “If you’re going to pop out of a cake naked, at least wear a mask!”
Craig Roussel, Baton Rouge: “Put on your mask before they virtualize us!”
Maria Spansel Thomas, Metairie: “You wear the mask to protect you from the sugar rush!”
Chelsea Nelson, New Orleans: “And that’s where our city draws the line on indecent exposure!”
Great job, folks! Be well -- Walt