Paul Harvey was an American broadcaster of news and commentary, famous for “The Rest of the Story” segments which reached as many as 24 million people per week from 1951 to 2008. Since The Advocate’s Tyler Bridges reported on tweets about the Republican congressman from Jefferson Parish, Steve Scalise, it only seems fair to give you “the rest of the story” about the congressman’s remarks and the background leading up to them.
The original tweet reported was from Alexander Vindman, a former member of the National Security Council. President Donald Trump reassigned him after Vindman was a key witness in the first impeachment proceedings against Trump. Vindman might have an ax to grind ever since the U.S. Senate acquitted Trump. Plus, he has a book to promote ("Here, Right Matters," August 2021).
In the video clip referenced, Scalise led a national press conference laying out an energy strategy to counter Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leverage over the U.S. and Europe. Scalise was being critical of President Joe Biden refusing the surface-to-air missiles request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy months ago before the invasion.
Scalise was taking questions on energy and missiles when the reporter jumped in and asked, “Given where we are right now, what rethinking have you done on President Trump’s withholding of military aid to (Ukrainian President) Zelenskyy as he pressured him to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden? And would you have done anything differently in 2019 if you had known the importance of Zelenskyy and Ukraine at this moment today?”
The focus of the question was to get Scalise’s 30-second response about Trump three years ago to change the center of attention from Biden to Trump, covering up for Biden’s failures and delayed aid for Zelenskyy and Ukraine.
The thousands of tweets mentioned in the story are from leftists trying to shift blame for Putin’s February 2022 Russian invasion to actions by Trump in 2019. It’s quite a stretch, and nobody other than Trump-haters will rally around that false premise of their “efforts to rewrite history.”
Scalise led two national press conferences that week, laying out an energy strategy that would greatly benefit Louisiana’s depressed oil and gas economy. The national press published a feature on Scalise for raising more than $100 million in the last three years to help Republicans retake the House majority. Since there’s no mention of Trump to drive tweets, there mustn’t be any news for us here.
Scalise may be able to do what hasn’t been done by a Republican or Democrat from Louisiana since the 1970s in becoming the majority leader of the House. That’s not important, I guess, nor is Biden’s refusal to give missiles responsible for considerable human suffering and deaths in Ukraine.
Trump gets hits in Twittersphere, which keeps liberals relevant while polls say Biden is underwater on every issue.
Scalise believes Biden has a huge Achilles heel with energy. Scalise sees team Biden scrambling to blame record-high gasoline prices on Russia when prices were already 50% higher before the invasion. Besides, Biden hasn’t issued a new permit on oil and gas exploration in months. Biden shut down construction of an American/Canadian pipeline here over a year ago, then he gave the go-ahead to Putin’s Russian pipeline in Europe. Now, at least that is stopped for the time being.
Biden still says "no" to American energy while he begs dictators in Iran and Venezuela to replace Russia’s heavy crude. Scalise wants to stop begging dictators for oil when the answer is right under our feet. Refining American oil and natural gas emits much less carbon than oil produced from Russia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, or anywhere else.
“Right now," Scalise says, "high gas prices, and Biden’s role shutting off American energy, especially here in south Louisiana, has led to this ridiculous dependence on thugs like Putin.”
Finally, in the viral video, Scalise said, “if you go back to when Joe Biden was vice president, he bragged about how he held up a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine because he said he wanted a prosecutor to get fired who, ultimately from reports we saw, was fired.”
That prosecutor just so happened to be investigating the energy company Biden’s son Hunter worked for, Burisma. Joe Biden's defense was that it was an international alliance that wanted the prosecutor fired, as he eventually was, and Ukraine's assistance was delivered.
And that, my friends, is “the rest of the story.”
Now, you can wonder about tomorrow when China invades Taiwan. We get almost all of our microchips from the Taiwanese.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.