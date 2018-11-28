The upcoming meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit comes at a crucial time for the global economy, and at a pivotal moment to encourage Chinese acceptance of more open, freer markets. Trump’s tough trade policies have resulted in benefits for the United States, including concessions from the EU, a new NAFTA, and likely China accommodations. At the same time, these policies have negatively impacted segments of the global economy and raised some consumer and industrial prices. Now is the time to end the trade war. Let’s thread the needle, insist on the best deal for America and the world, and declare victory with China.
There were legitimate reasons for the trade war. Actions against China received broad understanding, and even support, from many, including staunch free-traders. China restricts access to its markets (e.g. 25 percent auto tariffs), coerces American companies to hand over valuable technology, practices cyber espionage, and commits outright property theft. China suppresses the value of the yuan, and heavily subsidizes its companies (as codified in its “Made in China 2025” plan). It is not smart nor fair for U.S. firms to invest millions in research, only to have it stolen, copied, and then reproduced by state-backed Chinese companies.
And China’s practices are a global problem. Its continued flouting of WTO principles poses a serious threat to the global innovation system and to the health of all advanced industries, including those in the EU. For everyone, free trade should be fair trade.
Against this backdrop, the sanctions imposed by the Trump administration, amounting to levies on about $250 billion worth of Chinese exports, seem to have made an impact. Chinese stocks have plunged nearly 25 percent since their peak this year in January, making China the worst-performing major equity market in the world in 2018. Research shows that the US sanctions will impact Chinese producers nearly five times more than Americans.
But now there are warning signs that the trade war with China might be putting the overall global economy at risk. Last month the International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth projections because of “rising trade barriers.” World equity markets are now negative for the year.
Here in the United States, the economy has surged during the past year, buoyed by tax cuts and deregulation, leading to GDP growth and historically low unemployment. An ongoing trade war, however, could dampen this progress. The major complicating factor is that many U.S. domestic companies use Chinese materials or products; these American companies are getting caught in the trade war crossfire. Over time, tariffs make U.S. producers less competitive, and higher costs then get passed on to consumers. While consumer confidence remained high this Black Friday, it will likely begin to decline as prices go up and markets go down.
So, when Trump meets President Xi Jinping next week, it would make sense to move toward de-escalation. The United States was successful in its negotiations with Europe, for example, with the EU agreeing to buy more natural gas from us (particularly benefiting Louisiana LNG projects). We succeeded in our NAFTA negotiations, with positive changes on cars and new policies on labor and environmental standards, intellectual property protections, and some digital trade provisions. We can move toward success with China.
Trump was right to call out unfair trade conditions with China, from tariffs to IP abuse to currency manipulation. His aggressive tariffs have made a point, and had a market impact. The G-20 Summit now presents an opportunity for Presidents Trump and Xi to come together, deescalate, and move toward a fairer trade relationship that will be better for the U.S., China, and the world.
Michael Hecht heads GNO Inc. Gregory Rusovich heads Transoceanic Development.