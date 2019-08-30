President Donald Trump and Congress agreed last month on a two-year spending deal that won bipartisan support in both the House and Senate. In this time of heated political rhetoric, your initial response might be one of relief that our elected officials in Washington could agree on something — anything.
But on second glance, not all that is bipartisan is a win for the American people. This budget deal is the quintessential kicking of the can down the road, although the road is now much shorter.
How much shorter? The first hazard is just seven years away when the Medicare hospital trust fund will be depleted. Just seven years after that, the Social Security trust fund will follow Medicare’s lead into insolvency. For Social Security in particular, this means huge benefit cuts.
For perspective, the coming fiscal crisis will affect not just generations of retirees so far into the future that it doesn’t seem pressing, but today’s retirees as well. The youngest will be 77 when those 20% benefit cuts would go into effect.
'We have to find a solution': Louisiana coalition turns to digital media in latest push for gas tax hike
Thankfully, in the face of immense pressure, U.S. Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy joined U.S. Reps. Clay Higgins, Mike Johnson, Ralph Abraham, and Garret Graves voting against the deal.
Their votes reflected the reality of the debt for citizens of the Pelican State. Louisiana’s share of the $22 trillion national debt comes to more than $300 billion, or about $67,000 for every man, woman and child.
This problem was a long time in the making; it will also be a long time in the solving. Which makes it all the more urgent that we start now.
Trump and Congress have done a good job of allowing the American economy to surge by cutting taxes and removing regulatory barriers, steps that have led to today’s robust job market.
They must also now work to ensure that we secure our future by tackling both discretionary spending and the biggest drivers of spending and national debt — the mandatory programs of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid — in a way that is fair for seniors and taxpayers alike.
We still have plenty of options.
Gradually refocusing Social Security benefits to better protect seniors most in need against poverty would reorient the program to its roots while keeping it affordable. The same should be done with Medicare, by having higher-income seniors pay more of their own premiums. And shifting control of how Medicare dollars are spent — away from Washington to seniors — through a premium support approach would increase options and drive down costs through competition and innovation.
Something similar could be done for Medicaid, which was designed as a program for poor pregnant women and children, the disabled, and the frail elderly. That’s where resources should be targeted today.
And saving for retirement and health care costs should be easier. Expanding health savings accounts and creating universal savings accounts would help Americans achieve self-sufficiency on both fronts.
We’re at a crossroads, and solutions are in sight. It’s time once again to stand on principle, make the right choices and oppose reckless spending.
John Kay is state director of Americans for Prosperity-Louisiana, a conservative organization. He lives in Walker.