I am grateful I live in a country that allows free expression of ideas.
As a pediatrician, my vocation committed me to caring for mostly poor children and their families. I learned much more from them than I was ever taught in medical school. Whether practicing at the now deceased Charity Hospital of New Orleans, her deceased sister, LSU Health Earl K. Long Medical Center or in the state’s juvenile prisons and detention centers, I listened and learned from children and parents daily. We do not pick our parents nor our ZIP code.
Now that abortion is illegal in my beloved Louisiana, I welcome all those that worked hard for this day to now focus their attention on life.
Please volunteer or better yet, move into 70805, 70802 and other poor neighborhoods in Louisiana, where poverty inflicts a very challenging opportunity at life. Your tithing of time and your donations to the organizations that support these families can be matched with your tax dollars to help buy boots so they may lift themselves up by their bootstraps.
I can think of no greater moral calling than your ongoing commitment to life for the now born!
STEWART GORDON
pediatrician
Baton Rouge