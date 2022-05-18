In response to Will Sutton's commentary from May 15 about COVID and Jazz Fest, in which he writes about all his friends that contracted COVID "at Jazz Fest."
I was not only one of the 475,000 people there, I was there for two weeks before and a week after as an aerial lift supervisor.
I'm COVID-free. Is it possible your friends may have been exposed at, say, the grocery store? Maybe they went out for a meal? Was in close quarters with a neighbor who was positive but asymptomatic? Took a cab or other driving service? How about maybe one of their children was exposed?
To blame their catching COVID strictly on attending Jazz Fest is quite a stretch.
Did they live in a bubble, only to come out when they got to the Fairgrounds? We took every precaution we could out there, brought millions of dollars into the city and state, and your take is that your friends got sick.
One last thing, you fail to mention if they were all vaxxed and boosted.
MARK BORST
contractor
New Orleans