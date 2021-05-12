LSU owes a big thank-you to Tulane University for taking some of the intellectual heat off the Baton Rouge campus.
Tulane is bringing a lecturer who has been handsomely rewarded for his alleged expertise in Ukrainian energy policy and Chinese private equity investments: Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.
The online course is called, “Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts.” The syllabus says the class “will explore the current state of the media landscape in the U.S. and how media polarization, fake news, and the economics of the news business impact public policymaking in Washington, D.C.”
The course’s co-teacher will be Andrew Schwartz, communications director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a U.S. think tank researching national security policy.
Biden is not joining Tulane’s faculty. He’s one of 10 guest speakers and has agreed to be a virtual lecturer without compensation. Some might say you’ll get what you pay for with Hunter as lecturer.
But if you are spending or borrowing $80,000 a year for tuition, room, and board at Tulane, what kind of career are you expecting as a result of your $320,000 investment: doctor, lawyer, journalist?
Robert Hunter Biden, 51, is a lawyer who is the second son of President Biden and his first wife, the late Neilia Hunter Biden.
Hunter appears to have been a hedge fund, venture capital and private-equity fund investor and formerly worked as a lobbyist and banker. I can’t find where he’s been a college professor or instructor.
Unless dodging the media while your pop is running for president qualifies him to discuss “the current state of the media landscape in the U.S.,” Tulane is functioning as Hunter Biden’s reputation rehab program.
His favorability rating among voters nationwide is abysmal according to a poll taken by The Economist/YouGov, May 1-4, noted in Ron Faucheux’s “Lunchtime Politics” polling newsletter.
Hunter’s favorable is 32% and his unfavorable score is 50%. Hunter’s not as bad as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s 26%/58%, nor as good as his stepmom Jill Biden’s 49%/39%.
Hunter received his degree from Georgetown and his law degree from Yale. So he should be able to handle a few questions. Maybe you could offer to a son or daughter, niece or nephew a few questions proposed by other interested parties in case your scholars aren’t up on current events, because of studying for exams and all.
“Ask Mr. Biden: 1) Which foreign companies did you contract with; 2) From what countries; 3) How much money did they pay you; and 4) What did you do for the money?”
Those were recommended by U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville.
But there are other helpful questions.
“How did he (Hunter) get Twitter to censor the verified New York Post story about his corrupt business dealings, all to protect his father during the 2020 election?” Congressman Steve Scalise of Jefferson Parish would like to know.
“Did he (Hunter) bring his own laptop or did Tulane provide one?” added Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry on Twitter.
“Who was his moral and ethical compass in life, personally and professionally? Be specific by giving names.” That’s from former New Orleans Councilman Jay Batt on behalf of his whole family of alumni: parents, brother, first cousins, and father-in-law.
“Hunter, what exactly did you do with $80,000 every month? Because, you know, your child support is in arrears! Hunter, where are you?” Susan Price Geoghegan, firstborn of Tulane football great Eddie Price, wants to know.
Tulane must’ve enraged at least a few of their existing and potential donors. I wonder if any will complain or just walk away.
Five U.S. Supreme Court Justices have lectured at Tulane, including Chief Justice William Rehnquist. Currently on the faculty are Walter Isaacson, Nick Spitzer, Olawale Sulaiman and Jesmyn Ward. Tulane has hosted several prominent faculty, such as two who each won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine: Louis J. Ignarro and Andrew V. Schally.
Hunter Biden doesn’t fit in with that level of distinction.
When was the last time Tulane did something to make LSU look good, like losing a bunch of football games decades ago?
Guess it’s about time for Tulane to step up, again.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.