With over 1,000 punchlines sent in, check out this week's WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

That’s a Wrap!
Wow! We received a record-breaking 1,018 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest. These were funny, clever, festive and off the wall. Great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Mary Miley, Metairie: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Jono Barnes, New Orleans: “Thanks dear. I’m definitely ready to watch the Saints play now!”
Mary Dupont, Baton Rouge: “Really, Mabel? Whose name did you put on the tag?”
Daria Vincent, Metairie: “I feel like I’m being re-gifted.”
Carolyn B. Hudson, Columbia, SC: “You didn’t have to do all this just to keep me away from the holiday cookies!”
John Canfield, Baton Rouge: “I am now officially a wrap star!”
Mia Barfield, Baton Rouge: “I think you skipped a step in the YouTube tutorial.”
Sherrie Holiday, Metairie: “These stripes do nothing for me. Can I see something in a Santa pattern?”
Emma Britton, Gonzales: “I know you want to keep our relationship under wraps, but isn’t this a bit much?”
Addison Macha, Baton Rouge: “I think you’re getting a little too wrapped up in the gifting.”
Caroline Boone, Baton Rouge: “Is this a bad time to tell you I have to go to the bathroom?”
Maddie Doran, Baton Rouge:“We get it Martha, you can wrap any present.”
John Hanley, Baton Rouge: “Here I am. God’s gift to women.”
Ken Hickman, New Orleans: “This is my homage to a New Orleans Christmas. The Café Du Monde awning topped with a K&B bow.”
Claire Perrault, Baton Rouge: “My mom always said I was gifted!”
Suzanne K. Farrar, Gretna: “Wow… I knew it would happen one day. I stood still for three seconds during your Christmas wrapping frenzy!”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans:“My therapist said I need to give more of myself.”
Sid Hebert, Slidell: “Admit it… I just got a bum wrap!”
Edie Bender, Baton Rouge: “You may be right! I think shipping me will be cheaper than buying an airplane ticket.”
Joe Fern, Columbia, SC: “Hon, you’ve been sleep wrapping again!”
Kay White, Baton Rouge: “When you said you wanted me rapt with attention, I didn’t think this is what you meant!”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette: “Frankly, I’d prefer a traditional Christmas tree for this corner.”
Janet Rivard, New Orleans: “Is this really what you meant by ‘be more present’?”
Charlie Whinham, Baton Rouge: “This year’s Secret Santa Game will be epic.”
Bruce Parkhurst, Marrero: “I lay down for a few minutes and this is what I get??!!”
Dee deMontluzin, New Orleans: “I don’t think this is how Mr. Bingle got started.”
Al Spitale, River Ridge: “SO, WHAT’S YOUR RETURN POLICY?”
Rich Hirsch, Livonia: “Yes, you were the best at D. H. Holmes, but this won’t get you seasonal work at Amazon.”
Bill Magill, Baton Rouge: “Remind me not to take a nap when the kids are wrapping presents.”
Lee Lacewell, Heber Springs, AR: “Do we have to always get so wrapped up at Christmas?”
Donna Reuter, Metairie: “There’s no way I’ll fit under the tree!”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “Is this your idea of ‘Going Green’, Gladys?!!!”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “Has inflation gotten so bad that we have to resort to this?”
Cindy Babin, Gonzales: “What do you mean, something old, around your house, that’s not used, for the White Elephant present?”
Fred Foti, St. Martinville: “PUT SOME LIGHTS ON ME AND PUT ME IN THE CORNER.”
Ann Eggert, Zachary: “I’m the perfect gift – lifetime guarantee!”
These were a great gift!!
Best wishes---Walt