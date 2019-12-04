We’ve got two of the best high school football teams right in our backyards, which should make for gripping gridiron drama this weekend.
The Rummel Raiders, No. 14 in the USA Today Super 25 rankings released Monday and No. 1 in the last Louisiana Sportswriters Association poll for Class 5A, and Catholic-Baton Rouge, No. 4 in USA Today’s Southwest region poll and right behind Rummel as No. 2 in the sports writers poll, are heading for a Friday night showdown as they battle for the state championship at 7 p.m. at Yulman Stadium.
This game is a big deal. Rummel lost to Catholic in the 20115 Division I championship. Rummel struggled in the quarterfinal against St. Augustine High School, allowing five touchdowns on defense and trailing 34-28 in the fourth quarter, but pulling out a win with a touchdown with only 22 seconds left in the game. That’s what champions do.
For Catholic, this title game is somewhat expected. It is their fourth in five years. The Bears from Baton Rouge beat John Curtis in 2017 and lost to the Curtis Patriots in 2018.
This is a battle of champions, but there will be only one Class 5A champion.
Whoever takes home the trophy, the fans are sure to be the real winners. Given the stature of the two teams, the matchup promises to be a thrill.