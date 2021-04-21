It’s annoying to be compared to siblings or classmates. If you’re Louisiana always being compared to your 49 siblings or classmates, it’s depressing.
Those responsible for improving things in Louisiana, namely the governor and legislators, are meeting now and hopefully will make the changes necessary to improve conditions where glaring deficits exist. Some 969 bills and $40 billion or more plowed into the budget in the current regular session should improve Louisiana, but maybe not.
Enter Newsweek magazine to put pressure on everyone with The Most and Least Educated States in America, Ranked.
The National Center for Education Statistics describes its approach to analyzing 50 million Americans who attend public elementary and secondary schools, wanna guess how Louisiana fared?
“Thank goodness for West Virginia and Mississippi,” should give you a hint.
Our country’s future lies in the education of our young. We better make up for the lost classroom time during COVID-19 lockdowns because they don’t award participation trophies in China and Russia. As the 50 states compete in educational attainment, so rises U.S. intelligence and international competitiveness.
Using U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey estimates released in December, Stacker.com constructed a weighted index of the education level for every state. The index evaluated each state’s population older than 25 across seven educational tiers ranging from individuals not educated past eighth grade to those with graduate or professional degrees.
The full range of index scores was normalized to a scale of 0 to 100, with 100 representing the most educated state, Massachusetts. Colorado was second and Maryland third.
Coming in at 48th, Louisiana had an education index of 92.23. We have 4.9% of adults with less than a high school education; 9.9% have between ninth to 12th grade education but no diploma, and high school graduate or equivalent is 34%.
Louisianians with some college but no degree are at 20.9%; associate’s degree, 6.2%; and bachelor’s degree, 15.7% with graduate or professional degree holders coming in at 8.4%.
How do those numbers make you feel about educational achievements in Louisiana?
Before you jump up and say, we need to spend more, right now Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Legislature will appropriate $36.6 billion in state operations plus an extra, undeserved $3.4 billion in federal stimulus aid to offset pandemic losses and reinstate services.
There is an additional $1.8 billion going to cities, parishes, and municipalities; $2.6 billion going directly to K-12 education, and $545 million headed straight to public colleges. Louisiana also has a state surplus of $270 million from last year and $293 million in unspent state cash from this year.
We have less than two million tax-paying people working in Louisiana to sustain that level of spending and only 700,000 public school students getting more than $4 billion of it.
The $4 billion for public schools is in addition to nearly $1 billion in federal stimulus dollars for private schools and the child care industry. So education in Louisiana is not lacking funds this year.
Edwards has recommended giving teachers an extra $400 ($40 million per year, including $200 for support workers). Hopefully, legislators can figure out how to improve on that. I’d suggest more money for teachers as long as we attach some kind of accountability like basing the extra pay on the number of in-classroom instruction days.
As a former public school elementary teacher, I can say that across-the-board teacher pay raises don’t make teachers teach better, kids stay in school longer or want to achieve higher educational goals. There ought to be a way to evaluate how Louisiana is doing before another list shows us at or near the bottom.
Edwards and legislators must find new incentives to attract businesses and expand existing ones to grow jobs. The incentives on the books haven’t been up to the task.
Creating a healthy, growing economy produces jobs that will inspire parents and their children to achieve higher educational goals. A better-educated workforce will attract the employers that keep our hard-working people in Louisiana instead of leaving for Texas, Florida, Tennessee or any number of other states with growing job markets.
Good-paying jobs reduce welfare, Medicaid, crime, homelessness, drug abuse, domestic abuse — and they make Louisiana much more competitive with her sister southern states.
The only way to improve Louisiana’s rankings is to grow her job market, which is a chicken-and-egg game.
Isn’t it about time we start playing?
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.