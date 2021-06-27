With over 425 entries, check out the WINNER and finalists in Walt Handelsman's spaced-out Cartoon Caption Contest!

Fourth of July Visitors
We received 446 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! With clever punchlines about everything from ET, to scared dogs, to solar reflectors, all the way to Congress. These were outta this world! Nice job, everyone.
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists!!
WINNER:
Kathy Ritter, Kenner: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Scott Tredwell, Advance, NC: “How peaceful can they be if they blow up stuff for entertainment?”
Frank Kock, Baton Rouge: “Remember the good ol’ days when we would land there and scare them?”
Sam Walding, Denham Springs: “Last time I listen to ET about vacation ideas!”
Stephanie Majorie, Marrero: “Wow! How did they even know it was my 2,000th birthday?”
Aimee McKenzie, Hanover, PA: “Edna, did you put the solar reflectors up on the ship? Earth is doing that flashy light thing again.”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner: “Guidebook said to expect fireworks when Congress was in session.”
Hayden Ardeneaux (Age 6), Belle Chase: “This is an odd day!”
Curtis H. Jones, Denham Springs: “Mother was right, they do have a lot of guns down here.”
Michael V. Foltz, Luling: “WOW! Earth’s defensive shield is a lot more colorful than ours.”
Charles Theaux, Ponchatoula: “I spy with my three little eyes…”
Marguerite Redwine, New Orleans: “Earth looks like a real blast.”
Jeanne deMonluzin, Kenner: “Wow! What a welcome! I think we’ll stay this time!”
Lawrence Uter, Lafayette: “Sir, just rockets’ red glare and bombs bursting in air!”
Deidre Charlot, New Orleans: “Either they finally reached COVID-19 herd immunity or someone really likes the Jazzfest lineup.”
Gloria Bourgeois, Gonzales: “I thought we were here for Bang Bang Shrimp.”
Carolyn B. Hudson, Columbia, SC:“I wonder if their dogs go crazy too!”
Doug Colie, Lafayette: “FIRST ALL THAT CONSTRUCTION AT VENUS, NOW THIS!”
John Barrera, Concord, NC: “This is what they called The Big Bang Theory!”
Michael Lomazow, Riverside, CA: “Sneak in under the cover of night, you said!”
Jerry Boyer, Metairie: “When Americans celebrate a birthday they really go big on the candles.”
Helen Alford (Age 8), Metairie: “Uh, I think we are going to need back-up!”
Vince Caruso, Marrero: “Retreat, they know we’re coming!”
Devendra Algu, Gretna: “Unidentified flying objects!”
Richard Wolf, Westminster, MD: “We better get General Zluxryghl on the phone!”
Ray Autrey, Morgan City: “We’ve been watching this celebration since 1776. We came to see what’s all the excitement!”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “Mayday!!! Mayday!!! Raucous aliens sighted!!!”
Sam Johnson, Zachary: “We heard that crime was bad but this is ridiculous!!!”
Dottie Anklam, Baton Rouge: “You think they’re on to us?”
David Weber, Kenner:“LOOKS LIKE ‘SPACE FORCE’ IS UP AND RUNNING.”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “Next time I’m using Gorx as my navigator.”
Colt Lambert (Age 12), Belle Chasse: “And they think we’re strange?”
Well done, my fellow earthlings!
Best wishes--Walt