Who will come out of their shell and send in the BEST punchline for Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest?!!

Shell Game
OK nature lovers, here’s one you can have some fun with! Come on out of your shell and write some hilarious punchlines for this cartoon!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the number of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, March 15th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply type your punchlines into the form below or email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
Can't see the form below? Click here.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, March 11th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt