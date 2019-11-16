Walt Handelsman: Televised Impeachment Inquiry Testimony BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist Walt Handelsman Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 16, 2019 - 8:00 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now BY WALT HANDELSMAN | Staff editorial cartoonist Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save For more Walt cartoons and animations click here. Email Walt Handelsman at whandelsman@theadvocate.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Walt Handelsman Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Walt Handelsman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email