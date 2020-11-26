Sometimes I have to remind myself that it’s 2020, almost 2021, yet many governments haven’t changed their operations or thinking since fax machines or maybe public emails. Yet today, there’s instant communications through the internet.
While you might have focused on the jump in COVID-19 numbers, or the cancellation of Mardi Gras, or maybe the presidential election recounts and lawsuits, a study group created by the Louisiana Legislature met.
Many times a study committee is created by the Legislature to save face for a legislator on an important topic when he or she didn’t have the votes to pass the necessary legislation. But it appears that the group which met recently claims to be making some headway on a complex and politically difficult problem: centralized sales tax collection.
When you make a purchase you know that you are paying sales tax because it shows up on your receipt. But I’m pretty sure you don’t spend any time worrying about how your taxes get from the merchant to the many tax recipient bodies which rely on it to fund their operations.
Some are attempting to solve the tax collection problems the old fashioned way, creating a new government entity. But shouldn’t we start by questioning why businesses are mandated by state and local governments to collect their taxes for them?
Businesses, state and local governments have been fighting over centralized tax collection for 30 years. The heck with duplication of services, it’s always been about patronage and jobs.
Back in the day, most business transactions were cash. Today, especially under coronavirus restrictions, most retail is done using credit or debit cards. If governments move into 2021, at the point of sale electronic transaction when the merchant receives its sale price of say $20, state government could receive its 0.045 tax of $0.90 and local government could receive its 0.05 tax of $1, instantly.
No government unfunded mandates on business because government would supply the software necessary to minimize fraud, audits and unnecessary reports.
If state and local economies recover and tax revenues lost due to the pandemic pummeling retail sales since March start to flow again, the study group’s work is as important today as it is for our future. Let’s start thinking Jetsons, not Flintstones.
Creating a statewide board for state and local sales tax collections including internet sales and dispute resolution between taxing districts may sound logical since almost every other state allows taxpayers to file one return. (Only Colorado and Alabama have a decentralized, locally controlled sales tax collection and audit system like Louisiana.)
The 63 local tax collectors in Louisiana represent almost every parish and include sheriffs, school boards, or parish governments depending on the parish. There used to be over 200 different tax collectors in the 1990s.
Currently, the state Department of Revenue collects 4.45% of sales and those 63 other entities collect the local taxes which vary but average 5% (only Tennessee and Arkansas have a higher combined sales tax rate).
If you are keeping up and think this isn‘t too difficult, consider there are about 200 exemptions to the sales tax and a hundred of those are suspended until 2025. Some of those exemptions apply to the state portion but not to the local sales tax.
If you are a business operating in only one or maybe just a few parishes, it’s not too tough. But think about businesses trying to sell statewide and figuring out who has jurisdiction over which sales tax issue.
Getting state and local governments to jointly pay for the centralized operations and passing a constitutional amendment to create the new entity would be difficult with any opposition. You need two-thirds of the state House and two-thirds of the state Senate to approve the concept, which then has to pass a statewide vote of the people.
Other issues to be resolved include membership of the board and who controls it, state or local government. Also, how would audits work to avoid multiple audits of the same business? And should this new board be inside or outside of the executive branch?
Legislators are supposed to take up this idea next spring during their regular session. With Republicans making up almost two-thirds of the Legislature, it’ll be interesting to see just how business-friendly they really are.
Why not try thinking 2021 and develop a system with less bureaucracy, pro-business and pro-governments at the same time. Let’s get away from government mandates in Louisiana and invite more businesses to come enjoy a business friendly environment for a change.
