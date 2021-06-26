Now more than ever, Louisiana’s working coast needs the help of its citizens. For generations, the energy industry has served as the backbone of our economy, supporting thousands of jobs and families across the state.
Today, we are facing unprecedented challenges. From the economic impact of the pandemic to the Biden administration’s moratorium on new leases in the Gulf of Mexico, it is a concerning time for energy producers across the country. Making matters worse in Louisiana is yet another hurdle — damaging lawsuits against the industry.
Since 2013, trial lawyers have led a handful of coastal parishes to sue more than 200 energy producers — mostly small and independent operators. The lawsuits seek to reach back in time and challenge thousands of operations that were legally conducted decades ago.
The state Department of Natural Resources has not reported any violations in connection with these bogus claims. Nevertheless, the trial lawyers driving these suits want to keep their treasure hunt alive, with the hope that they can eventually force companies into settling.
So far, litigation has not produced a single dollar for our coast, but it has unfortunately driven tons of people, jobs and investments out of our state.
Fortunately, residents and elected officials are seeing the negative impact of these baseless lawsuits. Earlier this spring, local leaders in Lafourche successfully fought off trial lawyer attempts to pressure the parish into a flawed settlement scheme. Meanwhile, the Vermilion Parish Police Jury unanimously adopted a motion calling on 15th Judicial Court District Attorney Don Landry to drop the coastal lawsuit filed by trial lawyers and the former DA on behalf of the parish in 2016.
The police jury’s vote was a huge step, a direct result of Louisiana citizens petitioning their elected officials to stand up for the industry. Local leaders in Vermilion are sending a clear signal that they support a fair and predictable operating climate for all businesses in general, and the energy sector in particular.
Litigation threatens the future of oil and natural gas production in Louisiana, which has been a critical driver of job creation, tax revenue and economic growth in the state for nearly a century. Revenues generated by oil and gas production also provide more than 30% of the state government's funding for coastal restoration and hurricane protection projects.
Rather than support these baseless lawsuits invented by the trial lawyers, state and local officials should follow leaders in Lafourche and Vermilion and work with the business community to support further economic development, which will create much-needed jobs and generate even more funding for our coast.
Marc Ehrhardt is executive director of the Grow Louisiana Coalition.