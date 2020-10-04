Think you can you write the funniest punchline about Bourbon Street go-cups being back? Take a shot in Walt Handelsman's newest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Go-Cups Return
New Orleans moves into Phase 3 and here comes the official return of Go-Cups in The Quarter. This mime looks speechless, but I’m guessing you’ll come up with some great punchlines for this one! Good luck!
So, what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean. There’s no limit on the amount of entries.
The winning punchline will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, October 12th in our print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool stuff!
Some honorable mentions will also be listed.
To enter, simply email your entries to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.
DON’T FORGET! All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.
THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, October 8th AT MIDNIGHT.
Good luck, everyone!
Best wishes---Walt