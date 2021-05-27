Mere months before the first case of COVID-19 was discovered in New Orleans, the city’s murder rate had reached its lowest total in 50 years. The pandemic, locally and nationally, turned violent crime numbers upside down. Regardless, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s charge to us in law enforcement and criminal justice coordination remains: to work collaboratively and intentionally to make New Orleans a safer, healthier place to live.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the New Orleans Police Department and the Office of Criminal Justice Coordination have partnered to convene monthly coordination meetings with the city attorney’s office, the clerk of court, Municipal Court, the district attorney, Criminal District Court, Juvenile Court, the public defender’s office, Louisiana Center for Children's Rights, and the Sheriff’s Office. The OCJC also has hired an interagency coordination specialist to identify leverage points to increase efficiency, communication flow and effectiveness of our criminal legal system.
The resurgence of violent crime during the pandemic has amplified the need for effective, coordinated efficient means of targeting violent crime, as well as repeat offenders. Accordingly, we have partnered with federal prosecutors to go after the small number of people responsible for the majority of violence and hold them accountable at the federal level. We recognize that some of these individuals suffer from severe mental illness and substance use disorder, and therefore require specialized support when they are released.
The collaborative group listed above has been working tirelessly to enact strategies to address violent crime. All strategies listed below are implemented with the goal of reducing violent crime, while ensuring that people are not unnecessarily connected to the justice system as the spread of COVID-19 continues to be a threat to our community.
- Added capacity to programs provided at Juvenile Court to provide services to youth that have proven success with reducing the amounts of times a child will re-enter the juvenile jail
- Focused arrests on violent criminals and reduced arrests for nonviolent offenses, relying on paper summonses for court dates instead of arrests
- Dismissed many cases that would have created an additional burden on the criminal system to address through time and court processes and procedures, and allowed the system to focus on violent criminals
- Enacted a geographic deployment strategy and enacted overtime to focus on violent crime in every neighborhood
- Established a unit in the mayor’s office that specifically addresses gun violence
- Enacted a slew of comprehensive criminal legal system reforms that prevent violent crime and prioritize community safety
We will continue to build upon this work to curb the rise in violent crime and ultimately progress toward a more comprehensive criminal legal system that prevents violent crime and prioritizes community safety.
Shaun Ferguson is superintendent of police in New Orleans. Tenisha Stevens is the city's criminal justice commissioner.