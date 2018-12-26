The passing of George H.W. Bush, at age 94, brings to mind the longevity of famous politicians.
Bush was the longest-living U.S. president in history, although Ronald Reagan and Gerald Ford came close at 93 years. Of course, Jimmy Carter remains alive and well at 94, just a few months younger than Bush. Both John Adams and Herbert Hoover also made it to 90.
It’s remarkable these leaders were able to endure the stress of political life in tumultuous times to reach such old ages. Perhaps the rush of ambition and the adrenaline of power added to their years.
In the early days of the American republic, average life expectancy was only 37 years. In Louisiana today, it’s 76 — lower than the national average of 79. While these statistics can be misleading, especially due to infant mortality, and the older you get the longer your life expectancy becomes, this data at least provide a useful benchmark.
Many of Louisiana’s governors have been blessed with longevity. Jimmie H. Davis, who served two tours in the state’s top job in the 1940s and 1960s, lived the longest, 101 years and 55 days.
Better known for producing the hit song “You Are My Sunshine” than for his gubernatorial tenure, Davis came close to being the longest-living governor in American history when he died in 2000. Former Gov. Albert Rosellini of Washington State beat him out, with 101 years and 262 days to his name.
Edwin Edwards, who served as governor of Louisiana for a record-breaking four terms stretching from the early 1970s to the mid-1990s, is an active 91. He continues to travel the state making speeches and commenting on state issues. Of all the nation’s living former governors, Edwards ranks 18th in age.
Mike Foster, who served for eight years after Edwin Edwards left office, is 88. That makes him the 24th oldest living governor in America.
Other modern ex-governors include Buddy Roemer, who is 75, and Kathleen Blanco, who recently became 76. Both served a single term. Bobby Jindal, with two terms and a presidential campaign under his belt, is still something of a whipper-snapper at 47.
Other recent Louisiana governors all lived to be octogenarians: Both David Treen, who died in 2009, and John McKeithen, who died in 1999, lived 81 years. Before them, Robert Kennon, who held power in the 1950s, died in 1988 at age 85, and Sam Jones, who served in the 1940s, died in 1978 at 80.
The incomparably colorful Earl Long, who occupied the executive mansion for three nonconsecutive terms — starting in the late 1930s and ending in 1960 — died at age 65, making him the shortest-lived post-World War II Louisiana governor. Ravaged by years of hard living, Long was felled by a heart attack shortly after he restarted his political career by getting elected to Congress in the same year that John F. Kennedy was elected president.
Louisiana’s most famous politician was Earl’s older brother, Huey, who was elected governor in 1928 at age 35. Huey Long’s rambunctious life was cut short in 1935 by an assassin’s bullet during his U.S. Senate tenure. He died at 42 — remarkably young for a leader who did so much.
Looking across the nation, there are currently 20 living former governors who are at least 90 years old and 54 octogenarians. The oldest is John M. Patterson, 97, who served as Alabama’s top executive from 1959 to 1963.
Of the nation’s 50 incumbent governors, one is 80, six are in their 70s, 23 in their 60s, 18 in their 50s and two in their 40s. The average age is just shy of 62. The oldest now serving is Jerry Brown of California, who will be leaving office next month at 80. The youngest incumbent is recently re-elected Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, who is 44.
Louisiana’s present governor, John Bel Edwards, is 52 — nearly 10 years younger than the national average.
A political life is rough and tumble, for presidents and governors, but it can also be long as well as full. If nothing else, these statistics prove that to be true. As Frank Sinatra put it, life can be “a mess of good years.”
