As I sit here in the Mandeville Office of Motor Vehicles, directly across from the Office of Excellence Award sign from 2003 (16 years ago), I can’t help but think that there has got to be a better way.
Is it too much to ask that our bureaucratic offices get on board and embrace the technological advancements of this century? Why can’t the OMV function like a restaurant — where you give the hostess your cell phone number and they text you when it’s almost your turn? Or the AT&T store where you book an appointment and get a time slot? It can’t imagine that anyone in their right mind would think that they way things are done make any sense at all. Either one of these options (and there are probably many more) would not be cost-prohibitive and would make a world of difference.
Katharine Agena
teacher
Covington