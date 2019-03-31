Walt Handelsman: New Cartoon Caption Contest!
Buy Now
BY WALT HANDELSMAN | whandelsman@theadvocate.com

Spring has Sprung!

It’s that beautiful time of year in South Louisiana. The sun is shining -- not burning. The gardens are blooming -- not drooping. Love is in the Air!

So what’s going on in this cartoon? You tell me. Be witty, funny, crazy, absurd or snarky---just try to keep it clean.

The winning entry will be hand-lettered into the word balloon and run on Monday, April 8th in The Advocate print editions and online. In addition, the winner will receive a signed color print of the cartoon along with some other cool Advocate stuff!

Some honorable mentions will also be listed.

Simply email your entry to cartooncontest@theadvocate.com.        

All entries must include your name, home address and phone number. Cell numbers are best.

THE DEADLINE FOR ALL ENTRIES IS THURSDAY, April 4th AT MIDNIGHT.

Good luck everyone!

~ Walt

Follow Walt Handelsman on Twitter, @walt_handelsman.

Tags

View comments