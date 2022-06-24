Across the United States and Louisiana, reaction was to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was swift and strong. A sampling:
President Joe Biden: Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized. They didn’t limit it. They simply took it away. That’s never been done to a right so important to so many Americans. But they did it. And it’s a sad day for the Court and for the country.
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: The Court has corrected a terrible legal and moral error, like when Brown v. Board overruled Plessy v. Ferguson. The Justices applied the Constitution. They carefully weighed the complex factors regarding precedent. The Court overturned mistaken rulings that even liberals have long admitted were incoherent, restoring the separation of powers. I commend the Court for its impartiality in the face of attempted intimidation.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell: This ruling strikes down a half-century of precedent, settled law and most importantly, access to safe and responsible medical care for millions of women. A half-century of women empowered to make their own healthcare decisions has now been tossed away by a half-dozen activist, fundamentalist Supreme Court Justices obsessed with driving a political agenda. A half-century of women being able to access safe medical care who now find themselves at risk of bodily harm, and even death, as this ruling reopens the "Back Alley" for business.
Attorney General Jeff Landry: In the decades since Roe v. Wade, nearly 60 million innocent lives were lost to abortion; today, the bleeding stops as the United States Supreme Court has overturned that historic and dreadful judicial activism...This really is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice in it and be glad. Today, along with millions across Louisiana and America, I rejoice with my departed Mom and the unborn children with her in Heaven.
U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans: Today, six members of the Supreme Court have inserted themselves between patients and doctors. They have interrupted these private conversations with far-right legal principles that limit personal healthcare decisions like when to start a family. It is an infuriating trampling of privacy that should anger every single American, and it puts many people at risk.
U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Benton: Today is an historic and joyful day. After nearly a half century, the Supreme Court has finally corrected its egregious error and returned the fateful policy decision over legalized abortion to the people and their elected representatives — where it has always belonged. No real "constitutional right" to abortion ever existed. The Court invented it out of thin air. House Republicans will continue to stand for the sanctity of human life and hold the Biden Administration accountable for any future attempt to impede the policy decisions of pro-life states.
ACLU of Louisiana Executive Director Alanah Odoms: The Supreme Court ruling is an unprecedented attack on women’s rights and reproductive freedom. Louisiana politicians are getting ready to turn back the clock nearly 50 years on our fundamental rights, and force women and everyone who can become pregnant into a second-class status. Make no mistake: These politicians won’t stop here. The same anti-abortion extremists seeking to control the bodies of pregnant people are coming for our right to access birth control and gender-affirming care, marry who we love, and vote.
Tony Perkins, former Louisiana state representative and president of the Family Research Council: Today the Supreme Court yielded to the actual words of the Constitution and overturned the atrocity of the Roe v. Wade decision of 1973, once again allowing states and the Congress to pass laws upholding the sanctity of human life. Despite incredible unprecedented pressure from the pro-abortion movement...the members of the Court held fast to their constitutional duty. The Court maintained its independence and in doing so, upheld its integrity and preserved the foundation of justice.