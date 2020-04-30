COVID-19 has disrupted nearly every aspect of our lives. One silver lining is that we are being forced to pause and rethink everything. Historically, major disruptions have spurred remarkable innovations that have advanced the human condition. In planning for a better, more resilient future, the triangulation of climate change, public health, and socioeconomic inequities should form the cornerstone of our response.
COVID-19 has highlighted gaps in our collective resilience. Many of these gaps are related to the built environment. As has been the case during past disasters and the ongoing climate crisis, the way we develop our towns and cities exacerbates risks and perpetuates socioeconomic vulnerabilities that create major barriers to resilience.
In Louisiana, development patterns have created ZIP code disparities — the result of redlining, concentration of poverty, and disinvestment — which have led to alarming health disparities. Awareness of the social determinants of health is growing, and the disparate impacts of COVID-19 in Louisiana are yet another example of how the social, economic, and physical environs in which one lives have a tremendous — and sometimes deadly — impact on health.
Many low income and minority residents live in areas with blight; inadequate infrastructure for transit users; few parks and green spaces; poor air quality; and limited access to healthy foods, safe housing and appropriate medical care resulting in higher rates of chronic conditions such as obesity, asthma, heart disease, several types of cancers, and hypertension. These are the circumstances driving the shockingly disproportionate burden African Americans in Louisiana are bearing with COVID-19.
So how can land use planning, healthy community design, and environmental stewardship reduce vulnerability to a pandemic? First, we have to reject business-as-usual and embrace a vision for a future that is healthy, equitable, economically sustainable, and climate-friendly.
- Accelerate development of transit, complete streets and alternative mobility options such as bike share. People need options when their regular mode of transportation becomes unavailable, and active transportation modes promote healthy lifestyle choices. Robust transit will help make economic recovery accessible for low-wage workers. It will also reduce traffic and air pollution, which is better for our health and environment.
- Aggressively curb sprawl. Smarter land use and smaller footprints help mitigate climate change, promote equitable access to housing and jobs, and help preserve the natural environment. This leads to improved air quality, reducing vulnerability to respiratory diseases and other illnesses.
- Make 20-minute neighborhoods our standard for new development and a priority for retrofitting existing neighborhoods. Neighborhoods where needs for daily living — such as grocery stores, medical facilities, schools, parks and transit — are accessible via a walk or bike ride taking no longer than 20 minutes create resilience. These 20-minute neighborhoods reduce emissions and mitigate climate change; promote healthier lifestyles and healthier, localized economies; and cultivate social cohesion and equitable access to social capital and opportunity.
- Diversify our economy and get Louisiana people back to work by incentivizing development of climate resilient infrastructure and green energy sources, industries that have high rates of job creation. Implementing green and climate-resilient infrastructure and scaling up green energy production is essential to Louisiana’s economic and environmental sustainability.
- Prioritize equity and inclusion in every investment. Louisiana’s consistently high rates of poverty and racial disparities are arguably the biggest barriers to resilience we face. As we plan to invest resources into reopening our state, closing the gaps in income, education and opportunity among our residents is within reach and should be our highest priority.
Protecting our residents and stabilizing our communities is our immediate concern. However, formulating a shared vision and strategies for recovery sooner rather than later will help ensure that recovery resources are invested wisely and equitably in the long-term resilience our state so desperately needs. As we look forward to resuming our lives, let’s resist the temptation to go back to “normal” and build a future that works for us all.
Camille Manning-Broome is president of the Center for Planning Excellence in Baton Rouge.