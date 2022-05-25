I believe the lay public needs to understand what evidence-based care represents.
Each of our specialty professional organizations reviews old and new published data in an ongoing effort to ascertain best practices, substantiated by robust data, from national and international sources.
This process leads to evidence-based guidelines intended to help physicians provide the best up-to-date and safe methods for treating our patients.
While my experience of more than four decades of medicine aids me, that alone is insufficient for me to make the best recommendations and treatment plans.
My advice to those choosing what is truly best for their care: Get the facts and evidence from their health care provider. That sounds insanely simple, but the vast number of U.S. citizens who have made poor COVID choices based them on propaganda and lies promulgated by highly partisan television and social media over the past two years. That's proof that factual evidence has not been a factor in their choices.
We are all entitled to our own opinion, and I strongly endorse properly informed political decisions, but please don’t turn to your place of worship, Fox News or Facebook for your evidence-based medical decision-making.
One million dead Americans from COVID should prove how faultily the latter has performed.
DAVID ELIZARDI
physician
Metairie