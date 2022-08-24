The painful and preventable deaths of 2-year-old boys in Houma and Baton Rouge has brought justified scrutiny and criticism on the state Department of Children and Family Services. Agency leaders have announced reforms, managers have resigned or been disciplined and politicians are expressing their outrage.
But the blame for these and other agency failures also falls on the governor and state Legislature, who have repeatedly shortchanged this agency despite years of warnings from its leadership about dangerously inadequate funding.
Put simply: The deaths of Mitchell Robinson III and Ezekiel Harry were as predictable as they were tragic.
For years, DCFS leaders have come to the table during legislative budget hearings requesting additional resources. Over time, department leaders’ warnings have grown louder, more urgent and more desperate. Earlier this year, DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters told legislators that the agency was “drowning.”
While legislators have increased the agency’s funding in recent years as the state’s finances stabilized, its funding is still nowhere close to where it was in 2008, on the eve of the Great Recession.
In 2007-2008, the agency was funded at $1.265 billion and had 5,242 people on staff. Fourteen years later, the agency’s overall budget was $807 million — roughly half of what it was then, adjusted for inflation — and 3,561 employees. State spending on child welfare services has dropped by 30% over that period, when adjusting for inflation.
When state agencies get less funding, the public gets fewer services. It gets harder to hire, train and retain qualified staff. Children who face abuse or neglect are less likely to have a competent caseworker to take up their cause. As The Advocate | The Times-Picayune has reported, “Half of all frontline, entry-level social service workers at the agency quit in 2021.” Secretary Marketa Walters told legislators that 400 positions, 10% of the agency’s workforce, were unfilled.
Even more troubling: The current crisis comes at a high-water mark for the state budget. The influx of federal pandemic relief, rising energy prices and a strong rebound meant that state policymakers had record amounts of revenue at their disposal this year. Record amounts of money was set aside for public works projects, teachers got modest pay raises and the Medicaid budget was fully funded.
Even in a “good” year for the state budget, state policymakers still didn’t prioritize the agency that’s charged with safeguarding our most vulnerable residents.
After climbing steadily, state tax revenues are projected to slump in the next few years. Economists expect state tax revenues to shrink by nearly $400 million by 2025-26, as the cost of everything from health care services to education will climb and more pandemic aid expires. The surpluses Louisiana has enjoyed in recent years will soon become shortfalls. Budget cuts will be back on the menu.
It doesn’t have to be this way. When legislators return to the State Capitol next spring for a “fiscal” session, they can start by asking themselves some simple questions: How much revenue is required to have a fully functioning child welfare system? And what type of tax structure is needed to support such a system?
And if they’re not willing to raise the revenue needed to support a functioning child welfare system, they should ask a different, harder question: What are they willing to cut to make room in the budget for the most vulnerable children? Higher education? Public schools?
This is not just about a single agency that’s been left to languish. As the U.S. Justice Department reports, child abuse is a “multidimensional problem that requires a multidisciplinary, multiagency team approach for successful intervention.” That means ensuring that not just social workers but mental health providers, law enforcement agencies and doctors have the funding and training they need to work together in the best interest of children.
Here in Louisiana, we take care of our corporate citizens by showering them with tax breaks, low rates, liability shields and loose environmental regulations. It’s time we show the same level of care for our most vulnerable citizens, so headlines like the ones we’ve seen in recent weeks become a thing of the past.
Edward Ashworth is former undersecretary of the state Department of Social Services, now DCFS. Jan Moller is executive director of the Louisiana Budget Project.