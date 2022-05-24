Before my wife and I moved from Louisiana in 1991, I enjoyed Bob Marshall's writing about the outdoors.
We returned to Louisiana in 2015 and found that a large number of his columns concentrate on his opinion that Louisiana has failed to get on board with lowering its CO2 emissions.
According to 2019 statistics (the most recent I could find), Louisiana emitted 0.195 billion tons of CO2 with worldwide emissions of 36.7 billion tons. Thus Louisiana emitted 0.0053 or 0.53% of worldwide CO2.
The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) computer models forecast a range of temperature increases in the year 2100 of 3.8 degrees to 6.3 degrees, with a worst case of 7.9 degrees, with little change in current emissions.
So, if Louisiana were to completely eliminate CO2 emissions (not possible), we would be responsible for eliminating a minuscule 0.02 degrees to 0.04 degrees in IPCC forecast temperature increases.
Better that Bob start convincing China and India to cut their CO2 output since together, they are responsible for 38.5 % of worldwide CO2 emissions, with more coal-fired power plants spewing large quantities of CO2 planned by both for the future.
PIERRE FAURE
retired
Covington