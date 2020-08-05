It is hard to get through August and September without thinking about hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
It took months to recover but most of the country and people from around the world were pulling for us. Volunteers arrived daily and folks came to spend money which also helped out.
Recovery from COVID-19 will be entirely different. The whole state, country, and world have been infected.
South Louisiana’s economy involves attracting people to musical entertainment, restaurants, bars, sporting events, and hotels.
Southern Louisiana is globally known for its warmth and fun social gatherings where you come and pass a good time.
Many of the 324,000 workers currently on Louisiana unemployment rolls drew paychecks from hospitality businesses. If those businesses are to reopen or expand days and hours of operations, they need customers. And to service those customers, they need their employees back.
In order to attract both customers and employees, everyone must feel safe. Employees must learn to work differently and more safely than before the coronavirus. Masks will be around for a long while.
Staying healthy, disinfecting businesses and getting schools open are considerable challenges.
Restaurants need to accept responsibility to improve their system of food delivery. They have done an outstanding job with food safety and now must better train their employees for COVID-19 sanitary and disinfectant procedures.
Imagine how many things can go wrong with the variety of different foods restaurants prepare. Yet we order and pay without a second thought about the safety of their food.
Now restaurants must accept facility safety as the new challenge. Customers must feel as safe walking in the door and sitting down as ordering a meal.
Restaurant advertising must impress upon customers the safety of their facilities. The same goes for hotels, bars, music clubs and sporting events.
Hospitality must sell safety to the public to compensate for the politicians' fear-mongering.
Schools must open. Children need to be in a stimulating learning environment with other students, not staying home sitting before a computer screen. Parents ought to be able to work without stressing over whether their children are falling behind academically.
Life must go on. We have to move forward and work to be productive while focused on safety. One-third of the nation's GDP, gross domestic product, was lost last quarter. Rebuilding our local economies means stimulating hospitality businesses.
There is no successful model where governments support healthy people staying home in a dying economy.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most who contract it. Older adults and those with existing health problems can have more severe or fatal illness so they quarantine themselves and be protected from exposure.
People who work should earn more than those who stay home. Congress paid $2,400 per month on top of state unemployment benefits. Yet those who have worked for many years and paid into the system only got an average of $1,503 per month from Social Security in 2019. That's not a well-thought-out paradigm.
We have always found ways to help those truly in need and must avoid paying those who try to beat the system. Instead of complaining and not helping, people should offer solutions.
Congress did not think through what would happen if they just threw money at the problems of the unemployed. COVID-19 is a war and there will be suffering. During wars, people learned how to do without.
There is no happy ending to paying people $18,000 to $20,000 to stay home and not work. There may need to be some kind of unemployment supplement, but it should be minimal and short-lived.
Everyone must work harder to bring infection rates down.
Government should be working with universities and hospitals finding ways to keep businesses operating if staff or customers test positive for COVID-19.
Nearly 8 in 10 voters in a recent nationwide poll tie reopening of the economy to a likely rise in virus cases. It’s already expected.
Email Garey Forster at Garey.Forster@gmail.com.