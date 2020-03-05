The Ernest N. Morial Convention Center’s governing board is struggling with providing living wages to those who work for them, as employees or as employees of the companies who contract with the center authority.
Here’s some advice: Don’t struggle.
As the body responsible for the largest activity and event center in southern Louisiana, there shouldn’t be any discussion about whether convention center workers should receive a living wage. That should be a given. Certainly, the authority is doing its part by paying all convention center employees above the $11.19 the City of New Orleans requires. But that’s not good enough.
At a recent authority board meeting, the idea of paying a living wage to all those being paid with authority funds ran into a bit of a buzz saw when David Phelps, the authority’s legal counsel, said state law prohibits the panel from mandating that contractors pay employees higher than the federal $7.25 an hour minimum wage. That didn’t sit well with several authority board members, including Greater New Orleans AFL-CIO President Tiger Hammond, who wanted the center to adopt the city of New Orleans’ living wage ordinance. That 2015 city requires a minimum wage of at least $10.55 per hour for employees who work for contractors with contract values greater than $25,000, and it adjusts each year for inflation.
This is a bit of a fallacy since a minimum wage isn’t a living wage in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Lafayette or any number of southeastern Louisiana communities. Our state’s minimum wage mirrors the federal minimum wage, $7.25. Does anyone really expect decent people to live on that with a single, full-time job? The best any public or quasi-public body can do is to find other ways to do what’s right to support businesses and the people who make those businesses work.
With the wage momentum slowed, the authority decided they should consider other pathways. The board directed Phelps and the staff to examine ways they can require businesses seeking to do business with the authority to show whether their employee wages are in sync with the city’s wage law. Though that wouldn’t guarantee better wages, it would allow the authority to use company wage information as a factor when deciding which businesses earn authority contracts.
Fortunately, the authority board voted unanimously to come up with language that would achieve what they want. The staff asked to have until a scheduled April meeting to fulfill the request, but some board members said they expect it at their March meeting.
The authority board is right to push this forward. It is right to ask its attorney and staff to act quickly. We’re certain there is a good way to provide minimum wages for all employees who receive publicly financed wages via the authority, as direct employees or businesses contracting with the authority.