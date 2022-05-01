With over 600 punchlines sent in, look who landed in the WINNER'S nest and check out all of the finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!

Festival Time!
We received 646 entries in this week’s Feathered Friends Caption Contest! From hilarious band names and funny festival titles to several about bird droppings! This week’s winner took a zany approach that was right on target! Great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalists. Great job, everyone!
WINNER:
Mary H. Thompson, Greensboro, GA: (Punchline lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Charlie Twickler, New Orleans: “May I suggest, we avoid the Fried Chicken Festival!”
Emma Britton, Gonzales: “There is going to be so much dropped food!”
Tom Reagan, Baton Rouge: “Hey, Jimmy Buffett’s coming! We can all be parrots for a day!”
Jackie Derks, New Orleans: “We’re early, so let’s catch the Worm Festival!”
Karen Poirrier, Lutcher: “At least we won’t have to search for a parking lot!!!”
Pat McDonald, Lafayette: “FIRST, make sure we are not on the menu!”
Joe Alford, Baton Rouge: “The list is alphabetical, and this page only gets to Abbeville!!”
Shirley Hutson, Kenner: “Look! On Sunday, they have the Iguanas. Is that a food tent?”
Richard Hirsch, Livonia: “Ponchatoula’s Festival was Berry good, let’s go to Ruston’s next. I hear it’s a Peach!”
Jeff Hartzheim, Fuquay-Varina, NC: “If we hurry, we can miss The Stray Cats!”
Becky Aldrich, Kenner:“The Byrds are playing this year at Worm Fest.”
Dennie Williams, Alexandria: “Look Maw, the Birds of a Feather Festival will have a worm truck in the food court!”
Bob Ussery, New Orleans: “Flock’n’roll.”
Lil Pinney, New Orleans:“Take a look at today’s line-up! They’ve got The Dixie Chicks, The Counting Crows, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, The Eagles, The Jayhawks, A Flock of Seagulls….”
John Taranto, Madisonville: “Good thing we can fly – can you imagine having to walk to all of these stages?”
Phillip T. Griffin, New Orleans: “It’s easy to find the best acts, but tough finding a landing spot.”
Jim Crigler, Baton Rouge: “One for the money, Two for gumbo, Three to make ready and fais do do!”
Peter Tompkins, New Orleans: “To hell with flying north, we’re staying right here!”
Vincent Caracci, Metairie: “There has to be a hat festival somewhere!”
Joseph Guidry, Lafayette: “This line up is sure to fill the bill.”
John Hanley, Baton Rouge: “The Baton Rouge Traffic Festival has been going on for years. And obviously everyone’s been invited.”
John Barrera, Concord, NC: “We’re here for the early bird special!”
Jimmie Papia, Metairie: “This, my friends, is what you call a target rich environment.”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “This is why wherever we go, we always come home to roost.”
Well done, folks!
Best wishes --- Walt