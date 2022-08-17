As deputy secretary of the Office of Juvenile Justice from 2008-2016, I have remained silent too long on what I see as a total collapse of the commitment to the safe and humane treatment of our state’s juveniles.
Nationally, juvenile systems recognize that youth under the age of 18, are in fact children and should not be treated as little adults.
To Louisiana’s credit, the state recognized this in 2004 and under Gov. Kathleen Blanco separated the Office of Juvenile Justice from the control of the adult system. This was intended to be a new direction, giving adjudicated youth opportunities to turn their lives around, avoiding the prison pipeline. The Legislature passed Act 1225 to set a direction for reform. Systems were put in place to monitor the progress of juvenile justice reform from 2004 to approximately 2017. But after a governor’s election, there appeared to be no appetite by any elected official to take up the cause.
When former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Kitty Kimball was unable to continue in her role because of health issues, juvenile justice reform seemed non-important. As time passed, the Office of Juvenile Justice was apparently content with this decreased emphasis. With a former Louisiana Department of Corrections administrator at the helm, the direction again began favoring the age-old practice of isolating juveniles, a practice that is universally criticized as ineffective and potentially harmful to the mental health of youth.
State Sen. Katrina Jackson was right when she said in a recent committee hearing that, “the state had failed to fund the Missouri model.” Even though the model was not adequately funded, it was evident the model was right for youth. While there were many challenges, mainly due to the same lack of staffing evident today, the research in juvenile justice science supports a therapeutic model over placing youth in isolation. The truth is, the therapeutic model was never given a real chance to succeed.
One might ask what happened to the reform effort that the state had embraced? At one time our judges, district attorneys and public defenders worked together with the Office of Juvenile Justice to build an evidenced-based system for our youth. If the years of Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration forced lean budgets and created a crisis, then what has been done in the last seven years to rectify this? Was this not the perfect time to move forward in developing the therapeutic model? Was there a strategic plan to continue the reform efforts? While focus was rightly placed on reforming our archaic laws regarding long-term adult sentences, it seems that there was little or no focus making advancements in juvenile justice.
Staffing issues have always been the enemy of an effective treatment model in secure care. Does a plan exist to address a long-term staffing solution? If so, what is it? Where are the so-called voices of the “juvenile justice advocates?" Why has blaming the kids and locking kids up become the main answer to violence and escapes within secure care?
It appears the state has abandoned its former commitment for juvenile justice reform. The evidence is clear in what has been offered as solutions: restore the old death row building at Angola and turn it into a place to hold juveniles (where they can be locked up); refurbish the old Jetson facility (where youth can be locked up); and keep supporting the St. Martinville facility which was created solely for isolating youth in cells (lock up).
And most shockingly, the last suggestion that was put forth is that we need to ask district attorneys to send more juveniles to adult court. Really? The purpose of a juvenile justice system is to make every effort to keep youth out of the adult system. Change is hard but other states continue to work on figuring it out. It appears that Louisiana has cut and run from doing the right thing.
Time will tell, but I hope it is not too late for Louisiana to get it right. In the meantime, I sincerely hope no one else gets hurt. That would be even more tragic and lead to courts being involved with the Office of Juvenile Justice, again, as they were before the state embraced reform. The sad thing is, families are being let down, and our most troubled youth in the system are the ones who are losing opportunities to turn their lives around.
Dr. Mary Livers, a corrections consultant retired from the Office of Juvenile Justice, is an adjunct instructor at the LSU School of Social Work.