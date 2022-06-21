Leaders in states like Louisiana and Texas condemned public health measures like masks and vaccine mandates, calling them government overreach. Yet they’ve thrown their support behind Title 42, a policy that has blocked asylum seekers at the border in the name of protecting people from COVID-19. We shouldn’t use a phony health policy to cover for our lack of compassion. What we need right now is more compassion — not less.
Currently, more than 2,700 people sit in our state’s seven immigrant detention centers. Many of them fled persecution in their home countries and are eagerly awaiting the chance to make their asylum claims before a judge. At Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy, we help prepare asylum seekers for trial. We’ve seen the havoc this inhumane policy has wrought. Among our clients are a mother and her 7-year-old daughter. They arrived at an official port of entry in April after fleeing victimization at the hands of the Salvadoran police. They were turned away because of Title 42. They had nowhere else to seek safety, so in June, they attempted to cross a second time — this time braving the dangerous conditions in the desert. When they arrived, they quickly turned themselves in to a U.S. border patrol agent.
Then, they were separated. The 7-year-old was sent to live with a cousin in California. Her mother remained in detention. She was eventually sent to the LaSalle Detention Facility in Jena. It’s been nearly a year since they’ve been able to see each other. Had they been able to cross through an official port of entry, they likely would have been able to spend the last year together while their asylum case was decided.
Title 42 was meant to be temporary — in place only as long as COVID-19 proved a serious health threat. But the border has been open to other travelers who wish to enter the U.S. Even the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged the expulsion of asylum seekers was no longer benefitting public health. But when the Biden administration moved to lift the policy, a federal judge in Louisiana ruled that Title 42 should continue to be enforced. Clearly, this is not because of public health.
We’ve met many asylum seekers and heard their horrific stories; after fleeing violence in their home countries, they’ve encountered terrible conditions and crime at the border due to Title 42. If we are genuinely concerned with public health, or the situation at the border, the solution isn’t to create a massive backup in Mexico. We should allow people to present their claims in an orderly and humane fashion, in accordance with existing asylum law.
America has always allowed persecuted people to come here and make their case for asylum.
Ending Title 42 will restore that proud humanitarian tradition.
Al Page and Homero López Jr. of New Orleans are co-founders of ISLA, Immigration Services and Legal Advocacy.